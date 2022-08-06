World Digest: Aug. 6, 2022

Gift Article Share

China accused of rehearsing invasion Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Taiwan officials said Chinese aircraft and warships rehearsed an attack on the island on Saturday, part of Beijing’s retaliation for a visit there by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The brief visit last week by the California Democrat to the self-ruled island that China regards as its territory infuriated Beijing and prompted military drills that are unprecedented in scale and have included ballistic missiles fired over the capital, Taipei.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said multiple Chinese ships and planes conducted missions in the Taiwan Strait on Saturday. Taiwan scrambled jets to warn away 20 Chinese aircraft, including 14 that crossed the median line — an unofficial buffer separating the two sides.

— Reuters

Dozens injured in fire at oil storage site

A fire set off by a lightning strike at an oil storage facility raged uncontrolled Saturday in the Cuban city of Matanzas, where four explosions and flames injured nearly 80 people and left 17 firefighters missing, authorities said.

The fire at the Matanzas Supertanker Base began during a thunderstorm Friday night. The government has asked for help from international experts in “friendly countries” with experience in the oil sector.

The accident comes as Cuba struggles with fuel shortages.

— Associated Press

Boy at center of British legal battle dies: A 12-year-old boy who had been in a coma for four months died Saturday at a London hospital after doctors ended the life-sustaining treatment his family had fought to continue. Archie Battersbee's mother, Hollie Dance, said her son died at 12:15 p.m., about two hours after the hospital began withdrawing treatment. British courts had rejected both the family's effort to extend treatment and a request to move Archie to a hospice, saying neither move was in the child's best interests. This was the latest in a string of public cases in which British parents and doctors have sparred over who is best qualified to make decisions about a child's medical care.

Police arrest 3 more in slaying of journalist in Brazil: Brazilian police have arrested three more suspects in the slayings of British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira. A police statement alleges the three were involved in hiding the bodies after the killings. Phillips, 57, and Pereira, 41, were killed June 5 on their boat on the Itaquai river, near the entrance of the Javari Valley Indigenous Territory, which borders Peru and Colombia. A total of seven people have been arrested in connection with the killings or the attempted coverup.

Bus crash in Bulgaria leaves four dead: A bus crash in Bulgaria killed four people and left at least eight injured, authorities said. The bus, with 24 passengers and a driver aboard, was returning to Romania from a trip to Istanbul when it crashed into a parked car on the side of a highway that links Bulgaria's central city of Veliko Tarnovo with the Danube port of Ruse, local police said.

More objects uncovered at ancient Pompeii site: Archaeologists have discovered four new rooms in a house in Pompeii filled with plates, amphoras and other everyday objects, giving a snapshot of middle-class life at the moment Mount Vesuvius's eruption buried the Roman city in AD 79. The remains were found on two floors of a previously excavated building, the Pompeii archaeological park authority said.

— From news services

