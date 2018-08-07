AFGHANISTAN

Taliban assaults, errant NATO airstrike kill 21

A string of Taliban attacks in Afghanistan has killed 12 people, while an errant NATO airstrike killed nine Afghan police officers, officials said Tuesday.

The Taliban attacked a military checkpoint in the western province of Farah, killing four troops and wounding six, according to the governor’s spokesman. The spokesman said Afghan airstrikes killed 19 Taliban fighters and wounded 30.

In the eastern province of Logar, four women were killed and four children were wounded in crossfire during a shootout, said a provincial council member.

In a separate attack in Logar, the Taliban assaulted police checkpoints in the Azrah district, setting off heavy fighting.

Nasrat Rahimi, a deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said NATO carried out an airstrike in the area that mistakenly killed nine police officers and wounded 14. He said NATO and the government have launched a joint investigation.

Lt. Col. Martin O’Donnell, a spokesman for NATO, confirmed that it carried out an airstrike in support of Afghan forces in Azrah.

On Monday night, the Taliban attacked a police checkpoint in the eastern province of Ghazni, killing four officers and wounding five, said a spokesman for the governor.

— Associated Press

PORTUGAL

Wildfire continues to rage amid heat wave

Firefighters and anxious residents on Tuesday faced a fifth straight night of battling a major wildfire that is racing across tinder-dry forested hills in southern Portugal.

The blaze was sending high plumes of smoke across the Algarve region’s famous beaches. A strong seasonal wind from the north was driving the fire south toward Silves, a town of about 6,000, after it narrowly missed the smaller town of Monchique. Several hundred people were evacuated, and 29 were hurt, one seriously, officials said.

Almost 1,200 firefighters supported by 16 aircraft and 358 vehicles were deployed around Monchique, a town of 2,000 about 150 miles south of Lisbon.

The Iberian Peninsula endured record heat last weekend, with temperatures topping 113 degrees, which parched large areas.

Spanish emergency services said a wildfire Tuesday near Valencia was almost under control after two dozen aircraft were brought in.

Elsewhere, officials evacuated four campsites as a brush fire swept over parched countryside in the eastern Netherlands.

— Associated Press

BRITAIN

Boris Johnson faces ire over burqa comments

The chairman of Britain’s ruling Conservative Party told former foreign secretary Boris Johnson to apologize Tuesday for a newspaper column in which he wrote that burqa-wearing women looked like “letter boxes” and bank robbers.

Johnson, who quit the government last month, made the remarks in a Daily Telegraph article published Monday.

He said he opposed banning burqas and other face-covering garments but wrote that it was “absolutely ridiculous that people should choose to go around looking like letter boxes.”

His article drew criticism from Muslim groups and fellow politicians, including some Conservatives. Conservative Party Chairman Brandon Lewis said in a tweet that he had asked Johnson to apologize.

Johnson resigned as foreign secretary in July, accusing Prime Minister Theresa May of killing “the Brexit dream” with her plan to seek close economic ties with the European Union after Britain leaves the bloc next year.

— Associated Press

Congo confirms 3 more cases of Ebola: Three more cases of the deadly Ebola virus have been confirmed in Congo's latest outbreak, the Health Ministry said, while the World Health Organization said vaccinations could begin as early as Wednesday. The outbreak declared last week in northeast Congo is new and not connected to the one in the northwest, which was declared over on July 24. At least four Ebola deaths have been confirmed in the new outbreak.

Malaysia's ex-leader faces new charge of money laundering: Former prime minister Najib Razak will face a new charge of money laundering over a multibillion-dollar graft scandal at a state investment fund, Malaysia's anti-corruption agency said. Najib in July pleaded not guilty to abuse of power and three counts of criminal breach of trust, two months after his stunning election defeat. Najib set up the 1MDB fund when he took power in 2009. It amassed billions in debt and is being investigated.

— From news services