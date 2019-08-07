CONGO

Border travel limited to curb Ebola spread

Rwanda and Congo are discouraging travel across their border to prevent the further spread of the highly contagious Ebola virus.

People traveling across the border for nonessential reasons, such as attending workshops, will need clearance from both governments, according to a statement issued this week after

a meeting between Rwandan and Congolese officials in Rwanda’s western Rubavu district.

The Ebola outbreak has killed more than 1,800 people, nearly a third of them children.

The World Health Organization warns that the risk of a regional spread of Ebola is “very high” but discourages travel restrictions. Any border closure is likely to push travelers to avoid official border posts, where people are checked for signs of fever and other Ebola symptoms. Borders in the region are porous, and people often take unofficial paths to visit neighboring nations.

Rwanda briefly closed its border with Congo last week after an Ebola case was confirmed in Goma, a Congolese city of more than 2 million people about five miles from Rwanda’s border town of Gisenyi. Congo condemned Rwanda’s decision to close the border. It was reopened hours later.

BRAZIL

Lula to be moved to jail in Sao Paulo state

A judge on Wednesday ordered the transfer of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from a lockup in southern Brazil to a penitentiary for common criminals in Sao Paulo state. Attorneys for the left-leaning leader quickly challenged the move in the nation’s top court.

Judge Paulo Sorci ruled that the former president should be transferred from an isolated room in federal police facilities in the city of Curitiba to the Tremembe penitentiary, 95 miles northeast of the city of Sao Paulo. The transfer date is yet to be set.

Earlier, Judge Carolina Lebbos authorized the move at the request of Brazil’s federal police, who said Lula’s supporters are troubling neighbors of the prison in Curitiba. She had not specified which prison would receive him.

The Tremembe penitentiary is known for holding high-profile prisoners. Sao Paulo state’s prison authority says it has the capacity to hold 408 inmates.

Lula, 73, has been serving his 12-year sentence for corruption and money laundering in Curitiba since April 7 of last year.

He denies wrongdoing and is awaiting a ruling by the country’s top court on allegations that the person who sentenced him, former judge Sérgio Moro, was biased. A court ruling in his favor could free the former leader.

Moro is justice minister in President Jair Bolsonaro’s far-right administration and heads the federal police.

KYRGYZSTAN

44 hurt, 1 dead in raid on ex-leader's home

A service member died and at least 44 people were injured as special forces in Kyrgyzstan tried to arrest the Central Asian country’s former president on corruption and abuse-of-office charges, the Health Ministry said early Thursday.

The raid at Almazbek Atambayev’s residence south of Kyrgyzstan’s capital, Bishkek, began Wednesday evening and continued through the night after the first attempt to detain him failed and a throng of his supporters reportedly barricaded themselves inside.

The Health Ministry said 45 people were taken to hospitals, including a special forces member who was shot from inside the residence and later died.

The raid raises concerns about political stability in Kyrgyzstan, which borders China and hosts a Russian military base.

Kyrgyzstan’s parliament in June rescinded the immunity that Atambayev had been accorded as a former president, opening him to potential prosecution.

Since then, supporters have kept watch outside his residence in Koi-Tash, about 12 miles from Bishkek, expecting an attempt to arrest him.

He is accused of a range of crimes, including corruption and the expropriation of property.

Atambayev, who was in office from 2011 to 2017, has said the charges were concocted by President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, who was once his protege.

Russian couple face losing custody of child after protest: Moscow's children's rights ombudsman and others have protested Russian prosecutors' moves to remove a 1-year-old from his parents because they allegedly took him to an unauthorized protest. Prosecutors claimed that Dmitri and Olga Prokazov endangered the child by taking him to the July 27 Moscow rally, which was violently dispersed by police, and that they handed him to another man, who is being sought on charges of organizing riots. The case follows a police crackdown on rallies protesting the exclusion of opposition candidates from September's city council election. Dmitri Prokazov has denied taking part in the rally and said his wife and he had simply gone for a walk.

Australian ex-publisher gets 13 years on Myanmar drug charge: A court in Myanmar sentenced an Australian journalist who was a pioneering publisher in Southeast Asia to 13 years in prison for possession of illegal drugs, including methamphetamine. Police arrested Ross Dunkley after raiding his home in June 2018. His business partner also was arrested and received the same sentence, while five women caught in the raid were each given 11-year terms. Dunkley co-founded or acquired English-language publications in formerly socialist states that were seeking foreign investment as they liberalized their economies.

