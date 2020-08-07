The mercury also was on the rise in France, where the national meteorological service Meteo-France placed 45 departments, including Paris and its inner suburbs, on orange alert, warning that the public should be vigilant for a heat wave. Temperatures were expected to rise to 107 in parts of the country.
BURKINA FASO
Gunmen kill about 20 in attack on market
Unidentified gunmen killed about 20 people in an attack on a cattle market in eastern Burkina Faso on Friday, the government said in a statement.
No one asserted responsibility for the attack in the village of Fada N’Gourma, around which the army is carrying out a search operation.
Armed Islamist groups linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State have killed hundreds of people in attacks over the past year in the West African country, forced more than half a million to flee and eroded government control in most areas outside the capital.
Europe urges fair election in Belarus: Top European officials urged Belarusian authorities Friday to ensure a free and fair presidential election this weekend and denounced "unacceptable" restrictions ahead of the vote. President Alexander Lukashenko, 65, who has ruled the former Soviet nation with an iron fist for 26 years, is seeking a sixth term in Sunday's election. Election officials have barred Lukashenko's two main challengers from running, but remaining candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, 37, the wife of a jailed blogger, has managed to unite the fragmented opposition
U.S. oil executives go on trial in Venezuela: A Venezuelan court has launched the trial of six American oil executives jailed well for over two years after being lured to the South American nation and arrested on corruption charges, an attorney confirmed Friday. The case appears to have taken on a new sense of urgency, which defense attorney Jesus Loreto credited to former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson's recent meeting with President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas.
