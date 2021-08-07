Shebergan is particularly strategic because it is the stronghold of U.S.-allied Uzbek warlord Abdurrashid Dostum, whose militias are among those resurrected to aid the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.
— Associated Press
JAPAN
Assailant stabs 10 on commuter train
Japanese police said Saturday they arrested a man who stabbed 10 passengers on a commuter train in Tokyo hours earlier, in what Japanese media reported to be a random burst of violence unrelated to the ongoing Olympic Games.
The 36-year-old man told police he wanted to kill women who appeared happy, and chose his targets at random, public broadcaster NHK said. The initial victim, a woman in her 20s, was in serious condition, according to NHK and other Japanese media. The Tokyo Fire Department said nine of the 10 injured passengers were taken to hospitals, while the 10th was able to walk away.
The man dropped his knife after the handle broke and fled, and later walked into a convenience store and identified himself as the suspect, according to Japanese media. The store manager called police after seeing bloodstains on the man’s shirt.
— Associated Press
Flotilla awaits to evacuate more from Greek island of Evia: Three large wildfires churned across Greece on Saturday, with one threatening whole towns and cutting Evia, the country's second-largest island, in half. Others engulfed forested mountainsides and skirted ancient sites, leaving behind a trail of destruction that one official described as "a biblical catastrophe." The fire on Evia forced the hasty Friday night evacuation of about 1,400 people from a seaside village and island beaches by a motley assortment of boats. A flotilla of 10 ships waited at the seaside resort of Pefki, near the northern tip of Evia, ready to evacuate more residents and tourists if needed, a Coast Guard spokeswoman told the Associated Press.
Wildfires threaten dozens of villages in Siberia: Wildfires in Russia's vast Siberia region endangered a dozen villages and prompted authorities to evacuate some residents. In northeastern Siberia, 93 active forest fires burned across 2.8 million acres of Sakha-Yakutia, officials said, making it the worst affected region of Russia. In recent years, Russia has recorded high temperatures that many scientists regard as a result of climate change. The hot weather coupled with the neglect of fire safety rules have caused a growing number of fires.
Israeli airstrike targets Hamas after incendiary balloon attack: Israeli warplanes struck two targets in the Gaza Strip early Saturday, the Israeli military said, in response to incendiary balloons launched from Gaza into Israel. The Israeli military struck what it said was a Hamas military compound and a rocket-launching site after four incendiary balloons were launched into Israel, setting fire to land and damaging agriculture. There were no reports of casualties.
More bodies found on river bordering Tigray region: Six more bodies have been found floating down the river separating Ethiopia's troubled Tigray region from Sudan, refugees and a physician said. They urged Sudanese authorities and the U.N. to help in search efforts. Around 50 bodies have been discovered over the past two weeks in the Setit River, which flows through some of the most troubled areas in the nine-month conflict in the region, according to Tigray refugees.
Police arrest dozens in Hindu temple attack in Pakistan: Police arrested 50 people suspected of ransacking a Hindu temple in a remote town in eastern Pakistan and were searching for another 100 suspects, police said. The attack on a temple in the town of Bhong in Punjab province Wednesday followed the alleged desecration of a religious school by a young Hindu boy earlier in the week.
— From news services