World Digest: Aug. 7, 2022

London museum will return looted artifacts Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A London museum agreed Sunday to return a collection of Benin Bronzes looted in the late 19th century from what is now Nigeria as cultural institutions throughout Britain come under pressure to repatriate artifacts acquired during the colonial era. The Horniman Museum and Gardens in southeast London said it would transfer a collection of 72 items to the Nigerian government. The decision comes after Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments formally asked for the artifacts to be returned earlier this year and follows a consultation with community members, artists and schoolchildren in Nigeria and Britain, the museum said.

The Horniman’s collection is a small part of the 3,000 to 5,000 artifacts taken from the Kingdom of Benin in 1897 when British soldiers attacked and occupied Benin City as Britain expanded its political and commercial influence in West Africa.

The British museum alone holds more than 900 objects from Benin, and National Museums Scotland has 74. Others were distributed to museums around the world.

The artifacts include plaques, animal and human figures, and items of royal regalia made from brass and bronze by artists working for the royal court of Benin. The general term Benin Bronzes is sometimes applied to items made from ivory, coral, wood and other materials as well as the metal sculptures.

Nigeria, Egypt, Greece and other countries, as well Indigenous peoples from North America to Australia, are increasingly demanding the return of artifacts and human remains amid a global reassessment of colonialism and the exploitation of local populations.

Suspected Islamists kill about 20 in Congo attacks: Suspected Islamist militants killed about 20 people in attacks on two villages in eastern Congo over the weekend, the army and a local human rights group said. Fighters believed to be from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) killed residents and burned down houses in the villages in Ituri province, said a coordinator for the local group Convention for the Respect of Human Rights. A spokesman for the army confirmed about 20 deaths and said Congolese forces were in pursuit of the assailants. The ADF is a Ugandan militia that moved to eastern Congo in the 1990s.

Dozens detained as police break up Shiite gathering in Kashmir: Police detained dozens of people in Indian-controlled Kashmir as they dispersed Shiite Muslims attempting to participate in processions marking the Muslim month of Muharram. Scores of Muslims defied security restrictions in parts of the main city of Srinagar and took to the streets. Muharram is among the holiest months for Shiites and includes processions of mourners beating their chests while reciting elegies and chanting slogans to mourn the death of the prophet Muhammad's grandson Imam Hussein. Sunday's procession marked the eighth day of Muharram, two days before its peak on the day of Ashura.

Gunmen kill 4 in attack on lawmaker in Pakistan: Gunmen fatally shot four people, including two police officers, in northwestern Pakistan in an attack targeting a provincial lawmaker from former prime minister Imran Khan's political party, police said. Lawmaker Malik Liaqat Khan, no relation to Imran Khan, of the Movement for Justice party and three others were wounded in the attack, police said. No one claimed responsibility for the assault, which occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which is governed by Imran Khan's party.

