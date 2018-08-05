SOUTH SUDAN

Warring leaders sign power-sharing deal

South Sudan’s warring parties signed a peace deal Sunday in the latest attempt to end the country’s five-year civil war, which has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions.

Sudan’s state news agency said that as part of the deal, President Salva Kiir will remain in his post and rebel leader Riek Machar, a former vice president, will return as the first vice president, one of five people in that position.

There will be an eight-month pre-transitional period led by Kiir, followed by a three-year transitional period. The government will include 20 ministers from Kiir’s party, nine from Machar’s and six from other groups, according to the agreement.

This is the latest of several attempts at peace agreements and cease-fires since the war broke out in 2013. All the previous cease-fires have been violated within hours of being implemented. The international community’s patience with the young nation has been waning, and the U.N. Security Council imposed an arms embargo last month.

SYRIA

Report: Top chemical arms scientist killed

A research director at a military agency linked to Syria’s chemical weapons program has been killed, a newspaper close to the government reported.

The al-Watan newspaper reported on its website that Aziz Esber, of the Scientific Studies and Research Center, died in a blast targeting his car Saturday night in Hama province.

It said Israel was suspected of carrying out the attack. There was no comment from Israeli or Syrian officials.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the Syria war through local contacts, also reported Esber’s death. It said he specialized in developing rocket systems at the center’s Masyaf facility in Hama. Esber’s driver also was killed, according to al-Watan and the Observatory.

An insurgent group calling itself the Abu Amara Brigades asserted responsibility for the operation.

Western and Israeli intelligence agencies have long linked the center to Syria’s chemical weapons program.

In April, the United States, Britain and France carried out joint airstrikes against the center’s Damascus facilities in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack by government forces near the capital.

Israel is thought to be behind airstrikes targeting the center’s facilities in Masyaf last month and in September. Israel has been carrying out strikes inside Syria to prevent advanced weapons transfers to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, an ally of the Syrian government.

YEMEN

At least 80 killed in two days of fighting

Heavy fighting in Yemen’s port province of Hodeida between pro-government forces and Shiite rebels has killed at least 80 people on both sides over the past two days, Yemeni officials and witnesses said.

Government forces, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, have been advancing in the area in recent weeks as they battle Iran-allied rebels, known as Houthis. The fighting has escalated as government forces try to retake the port city of Hodeida, the main entry point for food in a country teetering on the brink of famine.

The officials said that pro-government forces backed by coalition airstrikes have been trying to seize the rebel-held district of ad-Durayhimi south of Hodeida city and that at least 100 were wounded over a 24-hour period.

The rebels have killed at least 30 government forces in an ambush in ad-Durayhimi, they said.

The Saudi-led coalition launched the campaign to retake Hodeida in June.

Iran detains top bank official in fraud crackdown: The state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported that authorities have detained the deputy chief of the Central Bank of Iran as part of a crackdown on financial fraud. The report quotes Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejehi, a judicial spokesman, as saying that Ahmad Araghchi was dismissed from his position before being taken to prison. The report did not elaborate on the allegations against him. The administration has already replaced the central bank governor and taken other steps to shore up the plummeting rial, the Iranian currency.

Protests surge in Bangladesh's capital: Thousands of students protested in Bangladesh's capital for an eighth day to demand safer streets, braving police tear gas and attacks by pro-government activists. The protests erupted after two students were killed last week by speeding buses. Meanwhile, an official car carrying U.S. Ambassador Marcia Bernicat was attacked over the weekend by armed men as it drove through Dhaka, according to the embassy. No one was injured.

20 killed as vintage plane crashes in Swiss Alps: A vintage propeller plane plunged near-vertically into a Swiss mountain, killing 20 people returning from a two-day trip to southern Switzerland, investigators said. The Junkers Ju-52 plane, operated by Ju-Air, went down on the Piz Segnas mountain. Police said all 17 passengers and three crew members on the plane died.

