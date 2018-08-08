VENEZUELA

Court orders arrest of key opposition leader

Venezuela’s supreme court on Wednesday ordered the arrest of a prominent opposition leader in connection with an alleged assassination attempt against President Nicolás Maduro.

The court accused Julio Borges of “flagrant crimes,” including public incitement, treason to the fatherland and attempted homicide against Maduro.

The court also called for the prosecution of another opposition lawmaker, Juan Requesens, whom police detained a day earlier.

During a television broadcast Tuesday, Maduro accused Requesens and Borges of complicity in weekend drone explosions that he contends were an attempt on his life. Borges has been living in exile in Colombia.

The pro-government Constituent Assembly on Wednesday stripped the two lawmakers of their immunity from prosecution, voting unanimously.

Opposition lawmakers accuse the government of using the alleged attack to clamp down on Maduro critics amid spreading discontent over Venezuela’s devastating economic collapse.

Two drones armed with explosives detonated near Maduro as he spoke during a military celebration Saturday.

IRAN

Labor minister ousted in win for hard-liners

Iranian lawmakers voted Wednesday to sack President Hassan Rouhani’s labor minister, a victory for hard-liners opposed to the relative moderate amid a worsening economic crisis.

Parliament speaker Ali Larijani said 129 of 243 lawmakers present voted to oust Labor Minister Ali Rabiei. Critics accused him of mismanagement and blamed him for the economic problems, which have been exacerbated by the restoration of U.S. sanctions lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal. President Trump pulled the United States out of the nuclear accord in May.

Hard-liners plan to question Rouhani in the coming weeks about the government’s response to the economic crisis, which has sent the rial plummeting to a record low against the dollar.

In a meeting with visiting North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho on Wednesday, Rouhani again criticized the United States for its withdrawal from the nuclear deal.

“The U.S. is considered an uncertain and unaccountable country in the world that does not comply with its commitments,” he said.

MIDDLE EAST

Rocket fire from Gaza prompts Israeli strikes

Israel struck targets in the Gaza Strip after dozens of rockets were launched Wednesday from the coastal territory ruled by the Islamist militant group Hamas, the Israeli military said.

The exchange occurred amid continued attempts by Egypt to broker a broad cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Israel’s military said that it identified 36 rockets launched from Gaza at Israel and that the Iron Dome defense system intercepted several of them.

Gaza residents reported several Israeli airstrikes after the Palestinian rocket barrage. Israel’s military later confirmed that it struck Gaza, saying it hit 12 Hamas sites in all.

Israel’s military earlier said shots were fired from Gaza at civilians working on the barrier separating the territory and Israel, damaging a vehicle.

Also Wednesday, a U.N. aid agency called on Israel to allow emergency fuel into the Gaza Strip to avert the shutdown of hospitals and sanitation facilities.

Jamie McGoldrick, the United Nations’ humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories, called Israel’s restriction of fuel imports “a dangerous practice, with grave consequences on the rights of people in Gaza.”

Israel halted the supply of petroleum and natural gas to Gaza last week in response to incendiary kites and balloons launched from the territory into southern Israel.

