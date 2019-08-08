ITALY

Salvini pushes for new election amid deadlock

Italy faced a government crisis Thursday as Interior Minister Matteo Salvini of the right-wing League party called for a new election, saying his party’s coalition with the populist 5-Star Movement had collapsed over policy differences.

Salvini urged Italy’s premier to verify whether the coalition still had a governing majority in Parliament.

The two parties have been at odds recently over a host of policy issues, but tensions spiraled Wednesday after the Senate rejected a move by the 5-Stars to kill a high-speed rail link with France funded by the European Union. The infrastructure project — known in Italy as TAV — was backed by the League.

As tones hardened, Salvini met with Premier Giuseppe Conte on Thursday. He later issued a statement saying the TAV vote clearly showed that the ruling coalition had collapsed and called for a speedy election.

Conte was expected to seek a confidence vote in Parliament. If the government lost, that would set the stage for a new election.

The train vote laid bare the deep divisions in the 14½ -month-old government, with the 5-Stars opposing the link as costly and unnecessary and the League supporting it as necessary for the economy and its core base of northern entrepreneurs.

ISRAEL

Troops raid West Bank after killing of soldier

Israeli troops raided a Palestinian village on Thursday and the military said it was sending reinforcements to the West Bank, hours after the body of a 19-year-old soldier with stab wounds was found near a Jewish settlement.

The killing threatened to inflame tensions between Israelis and Palestinians ahead of Israel’s September elections.

The soldier was identified as 19-year-old Dvir Sorek, from the West Bank settlement of Ofra, north of Jerusalem. He was a student at a pre-military Jewish seminary in the Gush Etzion settlement bloc, south of Jerusalem.

Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, an army spokesman, said the soldier was neither armed nor in uniform when his body was found. He said the military was investigating the circumstances of his death and searching for suspects.

As part of the searches, a column of Israeli jeeps entered the nearby Palestinian village of Beit Fajar. Soldiers blocked the road and searched homes. The military said it was calling up more troops to the West Bank.

There was no claim of responsibility, but the Islamist militant group Hamas issued a statement praising the killing of the soldier.

MEXICO

19 bodies found along street in western city

Mexican police found nine bodies hanging from an overpass Thursday alongside a drug cartel banner threatening rivals, and seven corpses hacked up and dumped by the road nearby. Down the road were three more bodies.

The killings in the western state of Michoacan marked a return to the grisly massacres carried out by drug cartels at the height of Mexico’s 2006-2012 drug war, when piles of bodies were dumped on roadways as a message to authorities and rival gangs.

Two of the bodies hanging from the overpass in the city of Uruapan, half-naked, were those of women, as was one of the dismembered bodies, Michoacan Attorney General Adrián López Solís said at a news conference.

Although the banner was not completely legible, it bore the initials of the notorious Jalisco cartel and mentioned the Viagras, a rival gang. “Be a patriot, kill a Viagra,” it read in part.

Rocket blast kills 2, injures 4 in Russia: Russia's Defense Ministry said two people died and four were injured when a rocket engine exploded during a test. The ministry said the blast occurred at a military shooting range in Nyonoksa in the northwestern Arkhangelsk region, causing a fire. The ministry said there was no release of radioactivity or any toxic substances, but the local administration in Severodvinsk, about 19 miles east, reported a brief increase in radiation levels. Nyonoksa hosts a navy facility that serves as a base for testing intercontinental ballistic missiles intended for nuclear submarines.

Paper publishes blank edition to protest crisis in Lebanon: Lebanon's only English-language daily protested the deteriorating economic and political conditions in the nation by publishing a blank edition, calling it an "alarm bell." Each page of the Daily Star bore a single phrase referring to one of Lebanon's problems, including government deadlock and increasing sectarian rhetoric. Lebanon has been in the grip of a months-long economic crisis, and the government has not met since a June 30 shooting escalated tensions between the Christian and Druze communities.

