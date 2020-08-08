Washington cut off Huawei’s access to U.S. components and technology, including Google’s music and other smartphone services, last year. Those penalties were tightened in May when the White House barred vendors worldwide from using U.S. technology to produce components for Huawei.

Production of Kirin chips designed by Huawei’s own engineers will stop Sept. 15 because they are made by contractors that need U.S. manufacturing technology, said Richard Yu, president of the company’s consumer unit. He said Huawei lacks the ability to make its own chips.

— Associated Press

Al Shabaab claims attack on Somali military base: A huge blast rocked a military base in Somalia's capital Mogadishu near a stadium on Saturday, killing at least eight people and injuring 14, emergency workers said, and the militant group al-Shabab claimed responsibility. Soldiers opened fire after the explosion, which sent clouds of smoke into the sky, said Halima Abdisalan, a mother of three who lives near the area.

Monsoon claims dozens of lives in South Korea: At least 26 people have died after 46 days of heavy rains in South Korea, with the country's longest monsoon in seven years causing more flooding, landslides and evacuations on Saturday. Nearly 5,000 people had been evacuated by Saturday afternoon, according to data from the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, as rains battered the southern part of the Korean Peninsula. Ten people are missing.

Apartment fire claims at least 11 in Czech Republic: At least 11 people have been killed and 10 others injured in an apartment building fire in the northeastern Czech Republic, officials said Saturday, with some suggesting that the fire could be arson. Police said the fire hit the 11th floor of the 13-story building in the town of Bohumin. Five died after trying to escape from the building "in a panic" by jumping from the windows on the 12th floor, Interior Minister Jan Hamacek told Czech public radio.

Belarus opposition leader seized, campaign says: Authorities in Belarus detained Maria Kolesnikova, a prominent member of the opposition campaign challenging President Alexander Lukashenko in a presidential election, the campaign team said. Human rights groups say more than 1,300 people have been detained ahead of Sunday's election in an attempt to clamp down on street protests that pose the biggest challenge in years to Lukashenko's rule.

Italian women gain access to abortion pill as outpatients: Women in Italy can now use the abortion pill on an outpatient basis rather than being hospitalized to terminate a pregnancy. Italy's health minister, Roberto Speranza, announced the change in guidelines in a tweet Saturday. He said it was based on scientific evidence and was "an important step forward" in line with Italy's 1978 law legalizing abortion.