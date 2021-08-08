The suspect told reporters he went into a forest on Tuesday to try to find rare plants to sell, but was unsuccessful. On his way back, he said he passed a waterfall and saw Sauvain-Weisskopf. He said he strangled her from behind, and that she resisted for a while before losing consciousness. He then covered her with a black sheet, which was found nearby, took 300 baht ($9) from her backpack and threw her sneakers away. He said his motivation was because he had no money and no work due to the coronavirus pandemic.