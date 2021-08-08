Bennett’s comments came days after one of the heaviest flare-ups in violence between Israel and Hezbollah in several years and indicated Israel could expand its response. Over several days last week, militants in Lebanon launched a barrage of rockets into Israel, drawing rare Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire in Lebanon. Israel and Hezbollah are enemies who fought to a stalemate in a month-long war in 2006.
Bennett spoke a day after Hasan Nasrallah, the leader of the militant Hezbollah, said he’d retaliate against any future Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon.
In a statement on Sunday, U.N. Secretary General António Guterres called “on all parties to exercise utmost restraint,” saying it was important “to avoid actions that can further heighten tensions.”
— Associated Press
THAILAND
Man admits to slaying of woman on Phuket
A suspect in the death of a 57-year-old Swiss woman on Thailand’s tourist island of Phuket was charged with murder and robbery. Teerawat Thothip, a 27-year-old Thai man living in Phuket, confessed to the killing and even spoke by telephone at a police news conference to describe the crime.
The body of Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf was discovered Thursday at a secluded spot on the island. Swiss media reported she was a member of the country’s diplomatic service.
The suspect told reporters he went into a forest on Tuesday to try to find rare plants to sell, but was unsuccessful. On his way back, he said he passed a waterfall and saw Sauvain-Weisskopf. He said he strangled her from behind, and that she resisted for a while before losing consciousness. He then covered her with a black sheet, which was found nearby, took 300 baht ($9) from her backpack and threw her sneakers away. He said his motivation was because he had no money and no work due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The incident has cast a pall over Thailand’s so-called Phuket Sandbox program to try to bring fully vaccinated foreign tourists to the popular destination, which has been struggling massively during the coronavirus pandemic.
— Associated Press
Pakistani counterterrorism police kill 5 in raid: Pakistani counterterrorism police said they killed five people involved in the abduction for ransom and subsequent death of nationalist political party leader Malik Ubaidullah Kasi. The raid took place overnight in the southwestern city of Pishin, according to the Baluchistan province counterterrorism department. Kasi, leader of the secular Awami National Party, was abducted for ransom from his native Kuchlak area near the provincial capital, Quetta, in late June. His body was found Thursday near an Afghan refugee camp in Pishin district.
Volcano erupts on Java, blanketing villages with ash: Indonesia's most volatile volcano erupted on the densely populated island of Java. Mount Merapi unleashed clouds of hot ash at least seven times since Sunday morning, as well as fast-moving flows of rock, debris, lava and gases, said Hanik Humaida, who heads the city of Yogyakarta's Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center. Ash from the eruption blanketed several villages and nearby towns, she said, but no casualties were reported.
Sudan orders envoy to Ethiopia home: Sudan says it ordered its envoy to Ethiopia home for consultations after a government spokeswoman in Addis Ababa rejected a Sudanese initiative to mediate a cease-fire in the Tigray war and accused it of occupying Ethiopian territory. The move announced in a Foreign Ministry statement was the latest sign of deteriorating ties between the African neighbors. The tensions began after Sudan deployed troops late last year to the fertile al-Fashaqa border area it says was occupied for over two decades by Ethiopian farmers and militias.
Iran reports record cases of coronavirus infections, deaths: Iran, grappling with its most severe surge of the coronavirus to date, reported more new infections and deaths across the country on Sunday than any other single day since the pandemic began. Health authorities logged over 39,600 new cases and 542 deaths from the virus. The new all-time highs push Iran's total number of infections over 4.1 million and death toll over 94,000 — the highest in the Middle East.
— From news services