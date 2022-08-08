World Digest: Aug. 8, 2022

Gift Article Share

Protesters block roads after power outages Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Demonstrators blocked roads as protests broke out in southern Iraq on Monday after power outages left many without electricity during scorching peak summer heat. Temperatures reached 122 degrees Fahrenheit, nearly matching last year’s record high. Southern provinces, where the heat wave is most intense in Iraq, suspended working hours. The Electricity Ministry last week announced a state of alert, anticipating outages as temperatures rise.

In the oil-rich province of Basra, dozens of people took to the streets for a third straight day and burned tires, blocking the main road to the provincial capital, to protest the power cuts.

While protests against power cuts took place in the south, the followers of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr entered their ninth day of a sit-in outside the Iraqi parliament building to demand early elections.

Advertisement

Many protesters in Basra said they supported al-Sadr’s protest and demands and were tired of rampant government corruption. Protests in the south are common in the summer. In 2018, protests over the lack of basic services turned violent. In 2019, they paved the way for mass anti-government demonstrations in the capital.

— Associated Press

Aquatic drone to be used in mine rescue

Mexico will attempt to send an aquatic drone into a collapsed coal mine where 10 miners have been trapped since last week.

Laura Velázquez, national Civil Defense coordinator, said Monday that images from the drone could help authorities decide whether to send in divers without putting them at risk.

She also said that 25 pumps were working to remove water from the flooded shafts. Water that was once 111 feet deep was now between 55 and 78 feet deep.

Advertisement

The mine in Sabinas, Coahuila, about 70 miles southwest of Eagle Pass, Tex., collapsed Wednesday with 15 miners inside. Five managed to escape with injuries. Authorities say the miners breached a neighboring space filled with water. There has been no contact with the remaining 10.

The miners’ families are desperate, and some complained Sunday that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador gave them little information when he visited the site.

“I appreciate that he has come to take a photo with my pain, the pain of my family and the pain of everyone of us here,” said Lucía Rodríguez, mother of one of the miners, in a video circulated on social media. “I hope that his photographs serve his policy well.”

The president said that as a public servant you have to be willing “to always pay the tax of humiliation” but that his conscience is clear.

Advertisement

— Associated Press

Cuban oil tank fire spreads: A deadly fire that began at a large oil storage facility in western Cuba spread Monday after flames enveloped a third tank that firefighters had tried to cool as they struggle to fight the massive blaze. At least one person has died and 122 are injured, with dozens of firefighters reported missing ever since lighting struck one of the facility's eight tanks on Friday night. A second tank caught fire on Saturday, triggering several explosions.

Chad's main rebels shun case-fire: Chad's military government and some rebel groups signed a pledge Monday in Qatar ahead of planned national reconciliation talks, though the deal did not include the country's main opposition group. Under the terms of the deal in Doha, those who signed have agreed to a cease-fire ahead of the Aug. 20 talks planned in the Chadian capital of N'Djamena. However, the Front for Change and Concord in Chad, the main rebel group in the country, did not sign the pledge. The shadowy group, known by its French acronym FACT, is blamed for the 2021 killing of longtime President Idriss Déby.

Advertisement

Bahamas' migrant interceptions rise: The Bahamas has apprehended more migrants this year than in the previous three calendar years combined, according to figures released to Reuters, amid a steady rise in sea-bound vessels seeking to reach the United States. The Royal Bahamas Defense Force (RBDF) has apprehended 2,250 migrants between January and August, compared with 2,235 total apprehensions for the 2019, 2020 and 2021 calendar years, according to figures provided by the RBDF. The figures show that 39 vessels were intercepted in 2021 compared with 15 in 2020 and six in 2019.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article