ARGENTINA

Senate votes against legalizing abortion

Argentina’s Senate on Thursday rejected a bill to legalize elective abortion, a defeat for a grass-roots movement that came closer than ever to achieving the decriminalization of the procedure in the homeland of Pope Francis.

Lawmakers debated for more than 15 hours before voting 38 to 31 against the measure, which would have allowed abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy. The decision could echo across Latin America, where antiabortion forces remain strong even if the Catholic Church has lost some influence.

After the vote, small groups of protesters clashed with police, throwing firebombs and setting up flaming barricades. Police responded with tear gas.

Pushed by a wave of demonstrations, the lower house had already passed the measure, and President Mauricio Macri had said he would sign it, even though he is against abortion.

After the Senate vote, Macri said the debate would continue. The government is expected to include a measure in the penal code that would decriminalize abortion, although it would not legalize the practice.

In Argentina, abortion is allowed only in cases of rape and risks to a woman’s health.

— Associated Press

ZIMBABWE

Opposition leader hit with incitement charge

Senior Zimbabwean opposition figure Tendai Biti on Thursday was charged with inciting public violence and declaring unofficial election results as fears grew about a government crackdown in the wake of the disputed July 30 presidential election.

The court appearance followed dramatic events in which Biti fled to Zambia, was denied asylum and was handed over to Zimbabwean security forces in defiance of a Zambian court order.

The charge of inciting public violence could bring up to a decade in prison. Biti was granted $5,000 bail but must surrender his passport, report to authorities twice a day and not address political rallies.

Biti’s plight has raised concerns that the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who narrowly won the first election after the fall of Robert Mugabe, will treat the opposition just as harshly as Mugabe did despite promises of reforms.

Western diplomats and the U.N. refugee agency expressed concern at the situation.

Biti, a former finance minister and new member of parliament for the opposition Movement for Democratic Change, last week urged supporters to defend their votes in the disputed ballot, saying MDC candidate Nelson Chamisa had won the presidential race.

— Associated Press

MYANMAR

Suu Kyi rejects ICC role in Rohingya crisis

Myanmar on Thursday rejected an attempt by the International Criminal Court to consider the country’s culpability for activities that caused about 700,000 minority Rohingya Muslims to flee to Bangladesh for safety.

The office of State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, the country’s leader, said in a statement posted online that the court in the Netherlands has no jurisdiction over Myanmar.

Critics have accused Myanmar’s military of atrocities against the Rohingya amounting to ethnic cleansing, or even genocide. Suu Kyi’s government says it was carrying out justifiable counterinsurgency operations in response to attacks on security forces by Rohingya militants in August last year.

The government accused the ICC on Thursday of violating international legal norms by seeking to assert jurisdiction over the issue despite Myanmar not being a party to the Rome Statute establishing the court.

The government refuses to recognize the Rohingya as a legitimate native ethnic minority.

— Associated Press

6 journalists detained in Belarus: Authorities in Belarus detained six journalists, including one with the German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, in what is being seen by rights activists as an attack on freedom of speech. The journalists are charged with getting unsanctioned access to the state news agency BelTA. They face up to two years in prison if convicted.

Venezuelan influx forces Ecuador to declare emergency: Ecuador has declared a state of emergency in three provinces to cope with the growing influx of migrants from crisis-racked Venezuela. Up to 4,000 Venezuelans are estimated to be seeking entry into Ecuador each day. At least 1 million people have left Venezuela since 2015 amid hyperinflation, high crime rates and widespread food shortages.

— From news services