YEMEN

Fight with separatists enters its third day

Fighting between Yemeni government forces and southern separatists entered its third day Friday, leaving more than 20 people killed, including five civilians, officials said.

The clashes could further complicate Yemen’s bloody civil war and fracture the government side in the conflict. Government forces, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, have been battling the Houthi rebels since 2015.

Also Friday, the Houthis said the brother of their leader was killed by the Saudi-led coalition. The announcement, posted on the rebel Almasirah website, offered no details on the killing of Ibrahim al-Houthi, brother of Abdel-Malek al-Houthi.

The rebels control Yemen’s north and the capital, Sanaa, while government forces of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi hold mainly the south. That region is also a stronghold of separatists who have clashed with Hadi’s forces since Wednesday in the city of Aden.

Paradoxically, the separatists are supported by the United Arab Emirates, a key member of the Saudi-led alliance and, as such, a Hadi ally.

— Associated Press

RUSSIA

9 hurt in new blasts at Siberian arsenal

New explosions injured nine people Friday at a military depot in Russia’s Siberia region where a fire and massive blasts earlier in the week left one person dead and 13 injured.

The Friday explosions at the ammunition depot near the city of Achinsk in eastern Siberia’s Krasnoyarsk region were caused by lightning, the Defense Ministry said, according to state news agency Tass. The blasts and fire Monday reportedly damaged the depot’s lightning-protection system. The cause of Monday’s fire has not been determined.

Russian news agencies cited local health officials as saying nine people were taken to hospitals after the new explosions, but there was no information on their conditions.

— Associated Press

JAPAN

Olympics worker dies toiling in heat wave

An Olympics construction worker has died of suspected heatstroke after falling unconscious as an intense heat wave batters Japan, causing scores of deaths and fueling worries over Tokyo’s plans to host the Games next summer.

Police told public broadcaster NHK that heatstroke may have been the cause of the man’s death Thursday, intensifying concerns for the health of athletes and spectators at the Olympics, due to take place in the last week of July and first week of August next year.

The 50-year-old was laying cable outside Tokyo Big Sight, an exhibition center being renovated to serve as the media center for the Games, Reuters reported, as temperatures in the capital topped 95 degrees and humidity exceeded 80 percent. Tokyo 2020 organizers said the cause of his death is unknown.

Across the country, at least 57 people died from the heat between July 29 and Aug. 4, while over 18,000 were taken to hospitals and 100 are in serious condition, officials said. About 45 died of heatstroke in Tokyo alone through Wednesday, police and medical officials told NHK.

— Simon Denyer and Akiko Kashiwagi

U.K. power cut snarls trains, road traffic: Large chunks of Britain, including London, were hit with a power cut Friday afternoon that disrupted train travel and snarled rush-hour traffic. Power supplier National Grid said that issues with two generators had caused the loss of power and that they had been resolved. Power failures were reported as far apart as London in southeast England and Cheshire in the northwest. Many people reported that the outage lasted just a few minutes, but the impact on travelers was severe.

Italy's League seeks to trigger elections: Italy's League filed a no-confidence motion to bring down its own governing coalition, a move that the party's populist chief, Matteo Salvini, hopes will trigger snap elections and install him as the nation's new leader. With Parliament in summer recess, Salvini has called all League lawmakers back to Rome on Monday and is pushing for a vote on the motion as early as next week, while opposition parties would prefer to wait until Aug. 19-20. The decision lies with the heads of political groups in the Senate, who will meet Monday to set a timetable.

Ethiopia plans election next year: Ethiopia's ruling coalition said it will hold a national election next year, defying worries over security in the east African nation that had led some to expect voting would be postponed. A date was not given for the vote. An attempted coup in June in the northern Amhara region and an increase in ethnic violence across the country have led to doubts over whether the election could be held.

— From news services