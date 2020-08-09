The attack occurred in Kouré, where Niger has a giraffe reserve, said Oumarou Moussa, an adviser to Niger’s interior minister. The area is a protected national park about 45 miles southeast of the capital. The park is in the Tillabéri region, where extremists tied to the Islamic State killed four U.S. soldiers and five Nigeriens in 2017.
France has warned its citizens against traveling outside the capital, Niamey, as Islamist militants linked to Boko Haram, the Islamic State and al-Qaeda still carry out attacks across the vast West African nation.
PAKISTAN
58 killed in 3 days of heavy monsoon rains
Three days of heavy monsoon rains triggering flash floods killed at least 58 people across Pakistan, as troops with boats rushed Sunday to evacuate people from flood-hit areas.
The rainfall began last week and continued Sunday, flooding streets even in the eastern city of Lahore. It especially disrupted normal life last week in Karachi, the provincial capital of Sindh and Pakistan’s commercial hub, where sewage flooded many streets, prompting Prime Minister Imran Khan to order the army to assist authorities in handling the situation.
Fire kills 11 at coronavirus facility in India : A fire killed 11 patients in a southern Indian hotel being used as a coronavirus facility, officials said. A short circuit seemed to be the cause of the fire, which occurred in Andhra Pradesh state, police said. On Thursday, eight people died in a fire in a coronavirus-designated hospital in Gujarat state.
