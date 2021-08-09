France, alongside the United States, Germany, Britain, Russia and China, was part of the original 2015 nuclear agreement and has played a prominent role as an intermediary.
“In any negotiation, the rights of the Iranian nation should be secured and guaranteed,” he said, criticizing the United States for abandoning the accord and reimposing crushing sanctions under President Donald Trump.
Even as tensions rise in the region and Tehran gradually abandons its own commitments under the nuclear deal, Raisi’s remarks signal the new administration’s willingness to return to the table. The parties to the agreement have convened in Vienna over the last several months to resuscitate the accord, which reined in Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. The talks ended in June with no date set for their resumption.
Macron called on Iran to “quickly resume negotiations in Vienna in order to get to a conclusion and put an end without delay to all the nuclear activities it is carrying out in breach of the agreement,” the French government said.
—Associated Press
BRITAIN
Sanctions tightened against Belarus
Britain is tightening economic sanctions against Belarus as it seeks to punish President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime for undermining democracy and human rights on the anniversary of “fraudulent” elections.
The measures target trade with Belarusian state-owned companies, government finance and aviation, including a ban on British firms providing technical assistance to Lukashenko’s fleet of luxury aircraft, the U.K. Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said Monday. The sanctions mark their escalation against Belarus and its senior leaders imposed after a commercial airliner traveling from Greece to Lithuania was forced to land in the Belarusian capital, where dissident journalist Raman Pratasevich was arrested.
“These sanctions demonstrate that the U.K. will not accept Lukashenko’s actions since the fraudulent election,’’ Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.
Asked about the new sanctions at a news conference Monday, Lukashenko told a BBC reporter that “you in Britain can choke on these sanctions.”
Britain also tightened an arms embargo on Belarus.
— Associated Press
MALI
Islamist militants raid villages; 51 killed
At least 51 people were killed when Islamist militants raided three villages in central Mali near the border with Niger, a district administrator said Monday.
Ouatagouna, Karou and Deouteguef were simultaneously attacked about 6 p.m. on Sunday, according to a note from the Asongo district administrator to the governor of Gao region.
The United Nations mission in Mali said it would deploy additional troops to secure areas where the attacks took place and intensify patrols.
Houses were ransacked and burned to the ground and herds of livestock carried away, said the administrator’s note, which was seen by Reuters.
“Provisional toll is 51 killed, several other injured,” it said.
No group has yet taken responsibility for the attacks.
— Reuters
Russian flights return to two Egyptian resorts: Russian flights landed in the Egyptian resorts of Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada for the first time in nearly six years on Monday after Moscow had banned them following a deadly plane crash. Russia stopped flights to Egypt after a Metrojet plane taking Russian holidaymakers back from Sharm el-Sheikh to St Petersburg broke up over the Sinai Peninsula in October 2015, killing all 224 people on board. Russia concluded the Metrojet plane was destroyed by a bomb. A group affiliated with Islamic State militants claimed responsibility.
— From news services