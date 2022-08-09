World Digest: Aug. 9, 2022

Gift Article Share

Israeli troops killed three Palestinian militants and wounded dozens of protesters in a shootout that erupted Tuesday during an arrest raid in Nablus in the occupied West Bank. Israeli security forces encircled the home of Ibrahim al-Nabulsi, who they say was wanted for shootings in the West Bank this year. They said that Nabulsi and another militant were killed in a shootout and that troops found arms and explosives in his home.

The Israeli military said that troops came under attack from Palestinians throwing rocks and explosives, and that soldiers responded with live fire. It confirmed that other Palestinians were shot.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said three people were killed — Nabulsi, Islam Sabouh and Hussein Jamal Taha, all claimed by the al-Aqsa Martyr’s Brigade as members — and at least 40 were wounded.

The shootout came a day after a cease-fire ended three days of fighting between Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group in the Gaza Strip.

— Associated Press

Blaze at oil depot expands to 4th tank

Flames engulfed a fourth tank at an oil storage facility in western Cuba on Tuesday as firefighters and specialists from Mexico and Venezuela helped fight the blaze.

The fire at the Matanzas Supertanker Base has killed at least one person and injured 125 others; 14 firefighters are missing. It also has forced officials to evacuate over 4,900 people and shut down a key thermoelectric plant, prompting concerns about blackouts.

The eight-tank facility, which caught fire late Friday after a lightning strike, plays a crucial role in Cuba’s electric system: It operates an extensive oil pipeline that receives Cuban crude that is then ferried to thermoelectric plants. It also serves as the transshipment center for imported oil and fuel.

— Associated Press

Congo opposition leader arrested, lawyer says: Jean-Marc Kabund, a former right-hand man to the president of the Democratic Republic of Congo and now an opposition leader, has been arrested, his lawyer said, during controversy over a remark about his onetime boss. The former vice president of parliament and current lawmaker had a falling out with President Félix Tshisekedi this year, after which he launched his own political party. He has been under investigation in recent weeks on charges that authorities have not specified. His lawyers say he is accused of contempt of the head of state after calling him "a danger."

Blast kills 15 soldiers in Burkino Faso: At least 15 soldiers were killed in northern Burkina Faso when a transport vehicle drove over a hidden explosive, killing several troops before a second explosion killed those who rushed to their aid, the army said in a statement. The blast occurred on a rural road in Bam province in the country's Central-North region, where soldiers are routinely targeted by Islamist insurgents.

Key member of Pakistani opposition party arrested: Pakistani police arrested a prominent politician from the party of former prime minister Imran Khan on charges of attempting to incite soldiers to revolt against the top military leadership. The arrest of Shahbaz Gill, chief of staff at Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf opposition party, was quickly condemned by party officials.

Right-wing appears to have strong support in Italian race: Italy's mainly right-wing bloc is on track to win a broad majority in both houses of Parliament in next month's national elections, a study by the Cattaneo Institute showed. The conservative alliance, benefiting from divisions among its foes, leads opinion polls ahead of the Sept. 25 vote, with the Brothers of Italy set to be the largest single party. The institute's study suggests the alliance could elect 245 out of 400 members in the Chamber of Delegates, and 127 out of 200 in the Senate.

French try to save beluga whale found in Seine: French environmentalists prepared to move a beluga whale that strayed into the Seine River last week to a saltwater basin in Normandy, hoping to save the life of the marine mammal, which has become dangerously thin. A medical team plans to transport the 13-foot-long whale to a coastal spot in the northeastern French port town of Ouistreham for "a period of care," according to Lamya Essemlali, president of the conservation group Sea Shepherd France.

— From news services

