World Digest: Aug. 25, 2022

The U.S. military hit several targets in the Syrian city of Mayadin in parts of Deir al-Zour province under government control, in the third day of skirmishes with Iran-backed groups, local military sources said. They said at least three members of an Iran-aligned militia were killed by a U.S. helicopter as they were about to prepare a rocket launcher in the town, which lies along the western bank of the Euphrates River. Iranian militias have a strong presence in the town and have long targeted the nearby Al Omar oil field on the eastern bank of the river, where the U.S. coalition has its biggest base in Syria.

The base, also known as Green Village, was targeted for a second consecutive day on Wednesday. At least one U.S. service member has been injured in the attacks and up to four militants killed, according to the U.S. military.

— Reuters

Islamic Jihad member faces terrorism charge

The Israeli military has filed terrorism charges against Bassam al-Saadi, a senior member of the Islamic Jihad militant group whose arrest earlier this month sparked three days of heavy fighting in Gaza.

The Iran-sponsored militant group has demanded the release of Saadi and another detained Palestinian who is on a prolonged hunger strike. The indictment signals that those demands will not be met.

The military said Saadi, 62, stands accused of “committing crimes of affiliation with and activity in an illegal association” and receiving funds from Islamic Jihad in Gaza, as well as “impersonation, incitement and aiding contact with enemy elements.” He has spent a total of 15 years over several stints in Israeli jails for being an Islamic Jihad member.

Islamic Jihad is opposed to Israel’s existence and has carried out scores of deadly attacks over the years.

— Associated Press

Angola's long-ruling party appears on verge of victory: The People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola, the nation's ruling party since 1975, looked set to win a national election with a solid lead over the main opposition on Thursday. The election commission said that with about 86 percent of the votes counted from Wednesday's poll, the MPLA was ahead with a 52 percent majority, while its main opposition rival the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) had 42 percent. UNITA's vice-presidential candidate Abel Chivukuvuku told Portuguese radio station TSF that the party was considering contesting the results because they did not "correspond to reality," fueling fears of post-election violence.

Monkeypox cases on decline globally, WHO says: The number of monkeypox cases reported globally declined by 21 percent last week, after a month-long trend of rising infections, the World Health Organization said. The WHO declared the outbreak a global health emergency in July. So far, more than 41,000 cases of monkeypox and 12 deaths have been reported in 96 countries, with the majority of cases in the United States. The decrease in case numbers may potentially signal that the outbreak is declining in the European region, according to WHO's latest epidemiological report.

Vietnamese court upholds prison sentence for journalist: A Vietnamese court has upheld a nine-year prison term for a journalist and prominent dissident convicted of anti-state activities, her lawyers and state media said. The Hanoi People's High Court rejected the appeals by Pham Doan Trang, 44, at a tightly controlled trial in the capital city. Trang, who widely published material on human rights and alleged police brutality in Vietnam, was convicted in December of "conducting propaganda against the state."

Blackburn joins list of U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan: Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), who sits on the Senate Commerce and Armed Services committees, arrived in Taiwan on the third visit by a U.S. dignitary this month, defying pressure from Beijing to halt the trips. Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said Blackburn was due to meet President Tsai Ing-wen on her trip, which ends Saturday, as well as top security and foreign affairs officials. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) visited in early August, sparking strong condemnation and aggressive military action by Beijing, which sees Taiwan, a self-ruling island, as its territory.

— From news services

