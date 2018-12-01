IRAN

Navy launches

stealthy destroyer

Iran’s navy on Saturday launched a domestically made destroyer, which state media said has radar-evading stealth properties. The Sahand destroyer joins Iran’s regular navy at a base in Bandar Abbas on the Persian Gulf. The ship has a flight deck for helicopters, torpedo launchers, antiaircraft and anti-ship guns, surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles and electronic warfare capabilities, state television reported.

The launch comes amid rising tensions with the United States. President Trump pulled out of an international agreement on Iran’s nuclear program in May and reimposed sanctions on Tehran. The United States has said its goal is to reduce Iran’s oil exports to zero. Senior Iranian officials have said that if Iran is not allowed to export then no other countries will be allowed to export oil through the Strait of Hormuz.

UKRAINE

President: Russian forces grow at border

Russia is building up its land forces and weapons along the border, Ukraine’s president said Saturday. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine were still escalating a week after a naval clash in the Black Sea on Nov. 25 in which Russia fired on three Ukrainian naval ships then seized them and their 24 crew members.

Speaking at a Ukrainian military event, President Petro Poroshenko said Russia has deployed “more than 80,000 troops, 1,400 artillery and multiple rocket launch systems, 900 tanks, 2,300 armored combat vehicles, 500 aircraft and 300 helicopters” along their common border. These numbers, which have not been verified, would account for the vast majority of men and hardware assigned to Russia’s Western Military District.

The naval clash came as the Ukrainian ships sailed to the Kerch Strait, the only waterway leading into the Sea of Azov and the site of a new key Russian bridge linking occupied Crimea with the Russian mainland. A 2003 Russia-Ukraine agreement designates the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait as shared internal waters. But following Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, Moscow has asserted greater control over the passage.

Jailed Catalan separatist leaders start hunger strike: Two jailed Catalan separatist leaders awaiting trial for their role in the region's failed bid to secede from Spain began a hunger strike to protest over their treatment by Spanish courts, a lawyer for the men said. After Catalonia declared independence last year, Madrid took direct control of the region and brought charges including misuse of public funds and rebellion against Catalan leaders, nine of whom are in jail awaiting trial.

Labour Party rules out any deal on Scottish independence vote: Britain's opposition Labour Party has ruled out a deal with Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon that would deliver a second referendum on independence for Scotland as the price of her support for a Labour government, the Times newspaper reports. Labour finance spokesman John McDonnell was quoted in Saturday's Times as saying there would be no bartering with Sturgeon to win the support of her Scottish National Party lawmakers.

North Korean soldier defects to South: A North Korean soldier defected to South Korea, according to the South Korean military, but there were no unusual movements by North Korea's military in response. The North Korean soldier was spotted moving toward South Korea, and then crossed over a military demarcation line separating the two sides, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

79 Chinese cities issue air pollution alerts: Severe winter smog, covering wide swaths of the country, have caused officials in 79 Chinese cities to issue alerts, the official Xinhua news agency reports. The affected cities lie in and around the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region that includes China's capital, as well as in the Fenwei plains area of Shanxi, Shaanxi and Henan provinces, and in the northern Yangtze River delta region, home to Jiangsu province, China's second-largest steelmaking hub.

E.U. says Czech leader in conflict over Brussels funds: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has a conflict of interest over European Union funds received by companies in which he is a beneficiary and should cut ties with the firms, according to a European Commission legal opinion seen by Reuters. Babis, a billionaire who before becoming premier last December served as finance minister since 2014, denied any wrongdoing on Saturday following publication of media reports about the confidential document, which is meant to inform decisions by the E.U.'s executive.

