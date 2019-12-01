The announcement is a preliminary step, and it could take years before building commences.

Last month, the United States declared that it no longer considers Israel’s West Bank settlements a violation of international law.

— Associated Press

BRAZIL

9 die in stampede as police, partyers clash

Police officers pursuing fleeing suspects clashed with people at a street party in a Sao Paulo slum, setting off a stampede in which nine people died, Brazilian officials said Sunday.

The state’s security agency said that police were carrying out an operation when they were attacked by two men on a motorcycle and that officers gave chase amid gunfire. The gunmen fled into the street party, attended by thousands of people, in the Paraisopolis district.

A police spokesman told Globo news that officers were met with rocks and bottles even as the gunmen fired and that police responded by firing rubber bullets and tear gas.

People then tried to flee down a narrow street and some were trampled, with nine pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. Seven were treated for injuries.

“The criminals used the people who were at the dance as human shields to block the police chase,” Massera said.

The gunmen escaped.

Neighbors and relatives of victims disputed the police account, however, telling local media that officers blocked exits from the dance area and then used gas. Some also claimed to have been beaten by police.

Criminal gangs that control neighborhoods often organize dances within communities.

— Associated Press

Islamic State recruit arrested on return to Ireland: An Irish citizen aligned with the Islamic State who was deported from Turkey with her 2-year-old daughter was arrested on her return to Dublin on suspicion of terrorist offenses, Irish police said. Ireland agreed to repatriate Lisa Smith, 38, and her daughter after Ankara began deporting foreign citizens linked to the Islamic State last month. Turkey said that it has captured 287 militants in northeast Syria, where it launched an offensive against a Kurdish militia last month, and that it has hundreds more suspects in detention.

Judge in Nicaragua sets trial for opposition activists: A judge said 16 opposition activists will face trial on weapons charges after taking water to women participating in a hunger strike at a church in Nicaragua. The judge approved the charges of illegally transporting arms and set a trial date of Jan. 30. The suspects deny carrying weapons, saying they merely took water to the women, who are fighting for the release of political prisoners. Police said they found weapons.

24 killed in Tunisia bus crash: A bus plummeted off a hill in Tunisia, killing 24 passengers, officials said. The bus, which was carrying 43 people, veered off a winding road after the driver failed to maneuver a sharp turn and crashed at the bottom of a ravine, the Interior Ministry said.

— From news services

