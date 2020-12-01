Tuesday’s operation was spread over 39 provinces, and 63 people have already been detained, Anadolu said. Of the suspects, 70 were on active duty.

The detentions were ordered by the chief prosecutor in the western coastal province of Izmir, Anadolu said, adding that the operation also took steps to fire 848 members of the military, including high-ranking officers, over links to the network.

AD

AD

Since the coup attempt, about 80,000 people have been held pending trial and some 150,000 civil servants, military members and others have been fired or suspended. More than 20,000 people had been expelled from the Turkish military alone.

Last week, a Turkish court sentenced leaders of the coup attempt to life in prison.

— Reuters

RUSSIA

Missiles deployed to Japan-claimed islands

The Russian military on Tuesday announced the deployment of state-of-the-art air defense missiles to Pacific islands claimed by Japan.

Russia’s Eastern Military District said that the S-300V4 air defense missile systems have entered combat duty on the Kuril Islands, adding punch to the shorter-range Tor M2 missile systems deployed there earlier.

AD

The Russian Defense Ministry’s TV station, Zvezda, reported that the air defense missile systems were deployed on Iturup, one of the four southernmost Kuril islands.

AD

The new deployment marked the latest move in a continuous Russian military buildup on the islands, which has included stationing advanced fighter jets and antiship missiles there.

Japan asserts territorial rights to the islands it calls the Northern Territories. The Soviet Union took them in the final days of World War II, and the dispute has kept the countries from signing a peace treaty formally ending their hostilities.

Decades of diplomatic efforts to negotiate a settlement haven’t produced any visible results.

AD

— Associated Press

GERMANY

Raids in 3 states target banned far-right group

More than 180 police officers raided homes in three German states early Tuesday after the federal government banned a far-right group, the Interior Ministry said.

The homes of 11 members of Wolfsbrigade 44 were searched in Hesse, Mecklenburg West-Pomerania and North Rhine-Westphalia to confiscate the far-right group’s funds and propaganda material, Deutsche Presse-Agentur reported.

AD

The members of the group want to re-establish a Nazi dictatorship and abolish democracy, the Interior Ministry said. The “44” in the group’s name stands for “DD” — D being the fourth letter of the alphabet — and is an abbreviation for Division Dirlewanger. Oskar Dirlewanger was a known Nazi war criminal and commander of a Nazi SS special unit.

AD

Wolfsbrigade 44, founded in 2016, is also known for its anti-Semitic and racist ideology as well as its violent and aggressive appearances in public and on social media.

On Tuesday, police found knives, a machete, a crossbow and bayonets during their raids. They also seized Nazi objects such as swastikas and flags.

Earlier this year, the German government banned other far-right groups including Combat 18 and Nordadler, Deutsche Presse-Agentur reported.

In a separate investigation, the Defense Ministry said eight suspects had been questioned by military intelligence on Tuesday in connection with a probe that has been going on since the end of last year.

AD

AD

The probe is centered on soldiers and several civilian employees at a regional office of the military in Ulm who are thought to be linked to the Reichsbuerger movement, which rejects the authority of the modern German state.

— Associated Press

Volcanic ash falls on Indonesian villages: Indonesian authorities are closely monitoring several volcanoes after sensors picked up increased activity in recent weeks, prompting the evacuation of thousands of people. Hot ash tumbled as far as 9,800 feet down the slopes of Mount Semeru early Tuesday, triggering panic among villagers, said Raditya Jati, spokesman for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency. Falling ash and sulfur blanketed several villages around its slopes. The 12,060-foot mountain in the Lumajang district is the highest volcano on Java, the country's most densely populated island.

AD

AD

Criminal gang seizes Brazilian town: Dozens of criminals armed with assault rifles invaded a city in southern Brazil and took control of the streets as they assaulted a local bank. Video from residents that was broadcast on the Globo television network showed hooded men dressed in black walking the streets of Criciúma in the state of Santa Catarina, and locals being held hostage. There were at least 30 criminals in 10 cars. The takeover lasted roughly two hours.