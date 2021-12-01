Volcanic lava threatens church, more homes on La Palma: A fresh river of lava from the volcano on Spain's La Palma island threatened to engulf a parish church that has survived an eruption that shows no signs of relenting after 10 weeks. The nearest lava flow to the Los Llanos de Aridane church has slowed since it started over the weekend, but it is still only 0.6 miles away. Molten rock from the Sept. 19 eruption on La Palma, part of Spain's Canary Islands archipelago, has consumed more than 1,500 buildings and covered 2,800 acres. The volcano is going strong, and seismic activity in the area has increased in recent days.