She said the Russian demand mirrors U.S. actions that would force 55 Russian diplomats to leave. “We see the American demand as an expulsion and will respond in kind,” Zakharova said.
The Russian ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, said last week that 27 Russian diplomats will have to leave by Jan. 30, followed by an equal number half a year later. He rejected the State Department’s argument that the diplomats have to leave because their visas are expiring, saying Washington’s refusal to extend their visas effectively amounted to the diplomats’ expulsion.
Russia and the United States have exchanged several rounds of diplomatic expulsions in recent years as relations sank to post-Cold War lows over Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, its interference in U.S. elections, its hacking attacks and other irritants.
— Associated Press
IRAN
Amid talks to save deal, IAEA sees new defiance
Iran has started producing enriched uranium with more efficient advanced centrifuges at its Fordow plant, the United Nations’ atomic watchdog said Wednesday, further eroding the 2015 Iran nuclear deal even as talks with the West on saving it have resumed.
The indirect talks between Iran and the United States on bringing both fully back into the battered deal resumed this week after a five-month break prompted by the election of hard-liner Ebrahim Raisi as Iran’s president.
On the third day of this round of talks, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran had started the process of enriching uranium to up to 20 percent purity with one cascade, or cluster, of 166 advanced IR-6 machines at Fordow. Those machines are far more efficient than the first-generation IR-1.
Under the 2015 deal, Tehran had limited its nuclear program in exchange for relief from U.S., European Union and U.N. sanctions. The agreement does not allow Iran to enrich uranium at Fordow at all. Until now, it had been producing enriched uranium there with IR-1 machines and had enriched with some IR-6s without keeping the product.
President Donald Trump abandoned the deal in 2018 and reimposed U.S. sanctions.
— Reuters
MEXICO
Gang rams cars into prison, helps 9 escape
A gang rammed several vehicles into a prison in central Mexico and escaped with nine inmates Wednesday in one of the most dramatic breakouts seen in the country in recent years.
Authorities in the state of Hidalgo, north of Mexico City, said the predawn attack resulted in gunshot wounds to two officers.
The state police said soldiers, police and National Guard troops had fanned out looking for the escaped inmates. Police did not identify the gang involved.
The state’s interior secretary, Simón Vargas, said that “an armed group burst into the prison aboard several vehicles, and it is worth noting that near the prison, two vehicles were burned as part of the criminal group’s operation, as a distraction.”
Local media reported that the burned-out cars found in the city of Tula after the attack were car bombs.
The use of car bombs by gangs in Mexico has been rare, but gangs frequently do torch vehicles to distract police.
Tula is home to a large oil refinery, and the area has been plagued by gangs of thieves who drill illegal taps into government-owned pipelines to extract gasoline and diesel.
It was unclear whether any fuel thieves were among the escaped inmates.
— Associated Press
Volcanic lava threatens church, more homes on La Palma: A fresh river of lava from the volcano on Spain's La Palma island threatened to engulf a parish church that has survived an eruption that shows no signs of relenting after 10 weeks. The nearest lava flow to the Los Llanos de Aridane church has slowed since it started over the weekend, but it is still only 0.6 miles away. Molten rock from the Sept. 19 eruption on La Palma, part of Spain's Canary Islands archipelago, has consumed more than 1,500 buildings and covered 2,800 acres. The volcano is going strong, and seismic activity in the area has increased in recent days.
— From news services