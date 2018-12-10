VENEZUELA

Russia sends pair of nuclear-capable craft

Two Russian nuclear-capable strategic bombers arrived in Venezuela on Monday, a deployment that comes amid soaring Russia-U.S. tensions.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said a heavy-lift An-124 Ruslan cargo plane and an Il-62 passenger plane accompanied the Tu-160 bombers to Maiquetia airport outside Caracas. It did not say whether the bombers were carrying any weapons or how long they will stay in Venezuela.

The Tu-160 is capable of carrying conventional or nuclear-tipped cruise missiles with a range of about 3,400 miles. Such bombers took part in Russia’s campaign in Syria, where they launched conventionally armed Kh-101 cruise missiles for the first time in combat. The massive warplane is capable of flying at speeds greater than twice the speed of sound.

The bombers’ deployment follows Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s visit to Moscow last week to shore up political and economic aid even as his country has been struggling to pay billions of dollars owed to Russia.

Russia is a major political ally of Venezuela, which has become increasingly isolated under sanctions led by the United States and the European Union, which accuse Maduro of undermining democratic institutions to hold on to power while overseeing an economic and political crisis that is worse than the Great Depression.

Russia-U.S. ties are at post-Cold War lows over Ukraine, the war in Syria and allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

— Associated Press

CHINA

Dozens reportedly held in raid on church

Dozens of Christians have been detained in a raid on a prominent Chinese church that operates outside the government’s official Protestant organization, a U.S.-based advocacy group said Monday.

At least 80 churchgoers and seminary students from the Early Rain Covenant Church were taken away in the southwestern city of Chengdu beginning Sunday night, China Aid said. Those detained include the church’s pastor, Wang Yi, and his wife, Jiang Rong.

China has cracked down heavily on independent church groups this year as part of an assault on all religions.

The government requires that Protestants worship only in churches recognized and regulated by the Three-Self Patriotic Movement. Even within that framework, the officially atheist ruling Communist Party has been seeking to rein in religious expression.

Early Rain is thought to have several hundred members who meet in various locations around Chengdu, a sprawling city.

Tens of millions of Chinese identify as Christians, the bulk of them being Protestants, and their ranks have been increasing rapidly despite the Communist Party’s efforts to limit them.

— Associated Pres

South Sudan to begin Ebola vaccinations: The World Health Organization said Ebola vaccinations will soon begin in South Sudan, which is at "very high risk" from the outbreak in neighboring Congo. A statement said South Sudan's Health Ministry will begin vaccinating some health workers and other front-line workers on Dec. 19. No Ebola cases have been reported in South Sudan or any of Congo's neighbors in this outbreak, which is the second-deadliest in history.

39 babies diagnosed with superbug at Romania hospital: The number of babies diagnosed with a drug-resistant superbug at a hospital in Romania's capital has risen to 39, authorities said. It is triple the number of newborns diagnosed with antibiotic-resistant Staphylococcus aureus last month. It is not clear how this outbreak began. Authorities have suggested that the hospital does too many C-sections and that hygiene standards are not respected. The bacteria often live on the skin or in the nostrils without causing symptoms but can become dangerous if they enter the bloodstream.

U.S.-allied fighters push into ISIS-held Syrian town: U.S.-backed fighters pushed deeper into the Islamic State's last remaining stronghold in Syria, capturing an abandoned hospital. The Syrian Democratic Forces entered the eastern town of Hajin last week, and intense fighting has been ongoing since then. The bid to capture Hajin and nearby villages began Sept. 10. The SDF has made little progress but intensified its attacks last week.

— From news services