Troops quelled the siege after five months of intense airstrikes and ground offensives.

Duterte spokesman Salvador Panelo said Tuesday that the president decided not to further extend martial law, which was extended three times and expires at the end of the year, after his defense and security advisers provided an assessment that “the terrorist and extremist rebellion” has been weakened.

Opposition politicians had deemed Duterte’s martial law unconstitutional, saying the “extreme measure” can be imposed only in the face of an actual rebellion against the government.

— Associated Press

ALGERIA

Two former premiers convicted of corruption

Two former prime ministers of Algeria were convicted and sentenced to prison Tuesday on corruption-related charges in a landmark trial, unleashing cheers from pro-democracy activists seeking an overhaul of the country’s political system.

The verdict came amid high political tensions just two days before a controversial election to replace President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, pushed out of office in April after 20 years in power.

Ahmed Ouyahia was sentenced to 15 years in prison and $16,000 in fines. Abdelmalek Sellal was sentenced to 12 years in prison and $8,000 in fines. The men, who deny wrongdoing, have 10 days to appeal.

Both served under Bouteflika. Protesters rose up against Bouteflika earlier this year, in part over government corruption.

Four other former government ministers and business executives also were convicted in the case, which focused on a car manufacturing scandal that allegedly involved huge bribes, inflated invoices and dodgy loans. Bouteflika’s former campaign manager was acquitted.

— Associated Press

U.S. sanctions five South Sudan officials: The United States has imposed sanctions on five South Sudan officials who it says are responsible for the abductions and likely murders in 2017 of two human rights activists. The U.S. Treasury said South Sudan has repeatedly used "extrajudicial killings as a means to silence dissent, limit freedom of speech and the press, and enforce the political status quo." Opposition member Aggrey Idri and human rights lawyer Dong Samuel were reportedly killed on orders from the government, the U.S. statement alleged. South Sudan has denied any knowledge of this, the United States said.

Sydney choked by hazardous haze from bush fires: Wildfires engulfed the Australian city of Sydney in haze so thick in some places it was 11 times worse than the level considered "hazardous" and was apt to trigger fire alarms. The city canceled ferries, and some offices in the downtown area were evacuated. Local health officials advised people to stay indoors as much as possible, and those with heart and lung problems were told to avoid all outdoor activity. Sydney Trains warned that fire alarms at stations might be set off by the thick smoke drifting into the city from fires ringing it.

Islamist militants attack Somali hotel: Al-Shabab gunmen struck at a hotel in Somalia's capital near the presidential residence, and police said they killed two of the attackers. The deputy police commissioner said that security forces rescued 82 people, including officials, and that the fighting had not ended. Al-Shabab frequently carries out bombing and gun raids in Mogadishu, the capital, in a bid to topple the government.

6th death confirmed in New Zealand volcano eruption: A sixth person was confirmed dead as rescue efforts gave way to a grim recovery operation two days after a volcano erupted at a popular tourism site in New Zealand. The blast left 30 injured and eight missing and presumed dead. New Zealand police confirmed that an injured victim taken from White Island died at a hospital in suburban Auckland, bringing the death toll to six, the Australian reported. There are growing calls to investigate the safety of tourism at New Zealand's most active volcano.

— From news services

