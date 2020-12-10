Asked about the Canadians at a briefing on Thursday, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying said the two had been “arrested, indicted and tried,” in what seemed to be the first public assertion that they had been brought to court. Hua gave no details.

Canada’s Global Affairs agency issued a statement later that Canadian Embassy officials in Beijing had spoken with the ministry, which confirmed that the men had not gone on trial. Chinese officials “confirmed that the confusion was caused by an inaccurate characterization of the process made by the Chinese MFA spokesperson,” the statement said.

Canada detained Meng at the request of the United States, which is seeking her extradition to face fraud charges.

— Associated Press

LEBANON

Caretaker premier charged in port blast

The prosecutor probing the August port explosion in Beirut filed charges on Thursday against the caretaker prime minister and three former ministers, Lebanon’s official news agency said.

The four are the most senior figures indicted in the investigation, which is being conducted in secrecy. Hassan Diab and the others were charged with carelessness and negligence leading to death over the Aug. 4 blast, which killed more than 200 people and injured thousands.

The blast was caused by the ignition of a large stockpile of explosive material that had been stored at the port for six years, with the knowledge of top security officials and politicians, who did nothing about it.

Since the shipment of ammonium nitrate arrived in Lebanon in late 2013, four prime ministers have been in office. It was not clear why the prosecutor singled out Diab, who was prime minister for less than a year while the nitrate was improperly stored at a port warehouse.

Diab resigned a few days after the blast and has continued to function in a caretaker capacity.

— Associated Press

CHINA

U.S. officials' travel to Hong Kong restricted

China is imposing restrictions on travel to Hong Kong by some U.S. officials and others in retaliation for similar measures imposed on Chinese officials by Washington, the Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

U.S. diplomatic passport holders visiting Hong Kong and nearby Macao will temporarily not receive visa-free entry privileges, spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.

U.S. administration officials, congressional staffers, employees of nongovernmental groups and their immediate family members will face “reciprocal sanctions,” Hua said.

She was apparently referring to U.S. sanctions that bar certain Chinese and Hong Kong officials from traveling to the United States or having dealings with the U.S. financial system over their roles in the imposition of a sweeping national security law this summer that ushered in a crackdown on free speech and opposition political activity in Hong Kong.

Hua said the travel move was taken “given that the U.S. side is using the Hong Kong issue to seriously interfere in China’s internal affairs and undermine China’s core interests.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has castigated China on an almost daily basis over its policies.

— Associated Press

Libya's east-based forces release Turkish vessel: Forces loyal to a renegade commander who rules the eastern half of Libya said they have released a Turkish-owned vessel seized last week, a spokesman said. The vessel was let go after local officials questioned crew members and had them pay a fine, the spokesman wrote on his official Facebook page. Turkey is the main supporter of the rivals of the eastern forces, the U.N.-backed administration in western Libya.

Spanish state takes over Franco's palace: The Spanish state took over former dictator Francisco Franco's summer palace and evicted his heirs as part of the leftist government's efforts to erase the legacy of his rule. The move followed the removal of his remains from a mausoleum last year and other initiatives by various leftist governments since his 1975 death to get rid of dictatorship-era symbols.