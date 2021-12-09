“It’s official: Our government’s legislation banning the despicable and degrading practice of conversion therapy has received Royal Assent — meaning it is now law,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced.
France’s Senate also voted this week to outlaw “conversion therapy,” after the lower house of Parliament approved a draft proposal led by members of the president’s party.
If that law takes effect, France will join Canada and a handful of other countries, including Germany, Brazil and Malta, that have banned the practice. The World Health Organization has discredited conversion therapy, and the United Nations has described it as akin to “torture.”
— Ellen Francis
Burkina Faso's prime minister fired: Burkina Faso's prime minister has been fired amid escalating extremist violence that has killed thousands and displaced more than 1 million. President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré dismissed Christophe Joseph Marie Dabiré in the face of weeks of protests over his government's inability to stem attacks by al-Qaeda and Islamic State extremists. More than 50 gendarmes were killed in an attack last month.
Boris Johnson announces birth of daughter: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie Johnson announced the birth of a daughter. The couple also have a son, Wilfred, born in April 2020. The news came on the same day it was announced that the Conservative Party broke electoral rules over extensive renovations to the couple's official residence, resulting in a fine of about $23,000 from Britain's political spending watchdog.
3 Turkish soldiers killed in Iraq operations: Three Turkish troops were killed in an attack by Kurdish militants during cross-border operations in northern Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry said, adding that six of the militants were "neutralized." The operations in Iraq target the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has bases there and is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. The group launched an insurgency in southeastern Turkey in 1984 in which more than 40,000 people have been killed.
— From news services