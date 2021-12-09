3 Turkish soldiers killed in Iraq operations: Three Turkish troops were killed in an attack by Kurdish militants during cross-border operations in northern Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry said, adding that six of the militants were "neutralized." The operations in Iraq target the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has bases there and is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. The group launched an insurgency in southeastern Turkey in 1984 in which more than 40,000 people have been killed.