BRAZIL

Gunman kills 4, then self, at cathedral

A man opened fire in a cathedral in southern Brazil after Mass on Tuesday, killing four and injuring four before taking a bullet in the ribs in a firefight with police and then shooting himself in the head, authorities said.

The mass shooting, a rarity in Latin America’s largest nation, happened right after the midday service ended at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Campinas, a city about 60 miles north of Sao Paulo.

Authorities identified the shooter as 49-year-old Euler Fernando Grandolpho of Valinhos, a nearby city.

Grandolpho, a systems analyst, was not a member of the church, authorities said. According to public records, he had held various jobs with government entities, including a stint as an assistant to the prosecutor in the Public Ministry in Sao Paulo.

Authorities said they had not identified a motive. A backpack found near the gunman had his identification but no note or other clues, a police investigator told reporters.

Brazil has long struggled with gun violence and is routinely the world leader in total homicides. Last year, nearly 64,000 people were killed. President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, a former army captain, campaigned on promises to crack down on violence, in part by loosening gun laws so more civilians could arm themselves.

Still, mass shootings like those in the United States are unusual.

— Associated Press

YEMEN

Warring sides set date for prisoner exchange

Both sides in Yemen’s civil war agreed Tuesday to exchange more than 15,000 prisoners by Jan. 20, a member of the rebel delegation said, in what could be the first major breakthrough in the four-year conflict.

Delegations from the internationally recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi and the Iran-backed Shiite rebels said in Sweden, where they were meeting, that they have exchanged prisoner lists. The lists will be reviewed over four weeks, ahead of a final swap to be facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross, the representatives said.

The move is a crucial step in implementing an agreement reached this month on the exchange of all prisoners held by both sides.

The government, which is backed by a Saudi-led coalition, said it has provided U.N. mediators with an initial list of 8,200 prisoners allegedly held by the rebels, known as Houthis.

The rebel delegation said it has provided its own list of prisoners held by the government.

While the prisoner agreement created a measure of goodwill between the sides, a deal to reduce violence in the strategic port city of Hodeida would create a climate more conducive to seeking a settlement to the conflict.

About 70 percent of food aid and other imports to Yemen are shipped through Hodeida.

— Associated Press

Putin reportedly had East German Stasi identity card: A German daily reported that an East German secret-police identity card for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was a KGB agent in Dresden in the 1980s, has been found in the Stasi archives. The Bild printed a photo of the card issued to "Maj. Vladimir Putin," signed and validated until the end of 1989. It said the ID was found in the Dresden Stasi office's files. The head of the Dresden branch of the authority overseeing the Stasi archives said the card would have allowed Putin to enter and leave Stasi offices unhindered.

Russia says 114,000 Syrian refugees returned home in 2018: Nearly 114,000 Syrian refugees have returned home this year, the Russian military said, a mere fraction of the nearly 6 million who have fled Syria since the start of the seven-year conflict. The U.N. refugee agency, however, said it has verified only around 37,000 refugees as having voluntarily returned to Syria in 2018. Russian Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev said that over 177,000 internally displaced Syrians have returned to their homes this year.

New Zealand to make medical marijuana widely available: New Zealand has passed a law that will make medical marijuana widely available for thousands of patients over time. It will also allow terminally ill patients to begin smoking illegal pot immediately without facing the risk of prosecution. The measures come ahead of a planned referendum on recreational marijuana use.

— From news services