Extremists with ties to the Islamic State and al-Qaeda have increased their presence in the Sahel region in recent years.

The bloodshed in Niger comes less than a week before West African leaders are to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the French military’s future role in curbing the conflict.

Niger has worked with French forces and troops from bordering countries in recent years to contain violence that has left thousands dead and displaced nearly a million people, by the United Nations’ latest count.

U.S. officials say the fight against extremism has moved to Africa and warn that terrorists are using largely ungoverned swaths of harsh terrain to recruit fighters and plan attacks.

The Niger attack occurred near the border with Mali, considered the epicenter of the conflict.

— Danielle Paquette

PAKISTAN

Radical cleric indicted in terror finance case

A Pakistani court Wednesday indicted a radical cleric wanted by Washington over his alleged role in the 2008 Mumbai attacks and four of his associates on terrorism-financing charges.

Hafiz Mohammad Saeed and the four other suspects pleaded not guilty.

Saeed is the founder of the outlawed Lashkar-e-Taiba, which was blamed by New Delhi for the Mumbai attacks, which killed 166 people. His charity organizations, Jamaat-ud-Dawa and Falah-e-Insaniat, are alleged to be fronts for Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The cleric, who carries a $10 millon U.S. bounty on his head, was arrested in July just days ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Washington.

Pakistan has since stepped up its crackdown against outlawed groups, seizing bank accounts and taking control of clinics, hospitals and schools run by militant groups.

Until his latest arrest, Saeed had lived freely in Pakistan, although he was detained several times. He was never charged or put on trial until now.

— Associated Press

Hunt expands for Chilean plane with 38 aboard: Chilean officials said they have expanded the search for a military plane that vanished with 38 people aboard on a flight to Antarctica and are scanning an area of roughly 70,000 square miles. The C-130 Hercules took off Monday from a base in Chile on a maintenance flight for an Antarctic base. Radio contact was lost 70 minutes later.

20 arrested in Danish terrorism raids: Police arrested "some 20 people" suspected of involvement in Islamist terrorism in raids across Denmark, authorities said. Copenhagen Police Chief Inspector Joergen Bergen Skov said some of the suspects tried to acquire weapons and "procured things to make explosives." Danish authorities have reported foiling several extremist attacks in recent years.

— From news services

