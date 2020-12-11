The protests, which have triggered political tension between the socialist government and the main opposition party, follow the death of Klodian Rasha in Tirana during curfew hours early Tuesday. Police say he ignored officers’ calls to stop, and ran away.

Prime Minister Edi Rama has apologized for what he called the “inexplicable and completely unreasonable” shooting, and his interior minister resigned Thursday.

— Associated Press

UKRAINE

ICC prosecutor to seek probe of eastern war

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said Friday that she would seek permission to open a formal investigation into whether war crimes and crimes against humanity were committed during the Ukraine conflict.

Fatou Bensouda, whose office has been examining possible atrocities in the conflict in eastern Ukraine at the invitation of Kyiv since 2014, said she had “reasonable basis to believe that a broad range of conduct constituting war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed” during the conflict.

Russia annexed Crimea in March 2014, and fighting broke out in eastern Ukraine the following month between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian government forces.

Judges must agree before Bensouda, whose term ends in June, can open a formal investigation.

— Reuters

MYANMAR

Rohingya woman files claim in family death

A Rohingya woman is seeking $2 million in compensation for the death of her husband, who was killed by soldiers during a 2017 military crackdown in western Myanmar, lawyers said.

The nonprofit Legal Action Worldwide (LAW) and law firm McDermott Will & Emery said they filed a complaint Thursday with Myanmar’s human rights commission on behalf of Setara Begum, 23, whose husband, Shoket Ullah, was killed at Inn Din village in Rakhine state.

Her claim is the first related to the Rohingya known to have been filed through Myanmar’s rights commission, LAW said.

Shoket Ullah, 35, was among 10 men and boys killed by soldiers and villagers and buried in a shallow grave in September 2017, a Reuters investigation found. The military said it sentenced the soldiers to 10 years with hard labor, but they were released after less than a year.

Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, who documented the killings, spent over 16 months in jail after being convicted of obtaining state secrets. They were released in an amnesty in May 2019.

— Reuters

Venezuela reports thwarting refinery attack: Venezuela's oil minister said security forces thwarted an attack on a key refinery as the nation with vast oil reserves struggles to meet its domestic gasoline demands. Two Venezuelans were arrested and investigators confiscated explosives the two planned to use in an attack on El Palito refinery, said Petroleum Minister Tareck El Aissami, adding that the men said they were taking orders from Colombian officials.