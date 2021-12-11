Gunman shot by police near Kensington Palace in London: British police say a man was shot dead during a confrontation with firearms officers near the Kensington Palace royal residence in London. Police said the incident is not being treated as terrorism. The Metropolitan Police force said officers were called to reports that a man with a firearm had entered a bank and bookmakers in West London. He fled in a vehicle, which was stopped by officers nearby in a wealthy area that is also home to several embassies. The force said "shots were fired and a man sustained gunshot wounds," and he was pronounced dead at the scene.