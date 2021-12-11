British Foreign Minister Liz Truss met Blinken on Friday night when they expressed deep concern about the buildup of Russian troops on Ukraine’s border, the foreign office in London said in a statement.
Any incursion by Russia “would be a strategic mistake for which there would be serious consequences,” it said.
“We need to defend ourselves against the growing threats from hostile actors and we need to come together strongly to stand up to aggressors who are seeking to limit the bounds of freedom and democracy,” Truss told foreign ministers at the start of the meeting. “To do this, we need to have a stronger united voice.”
— Reuters
France
Cycling spectator
to pay hefty fine
A Tour de France spectator who caused a rider pileup in June will have to pay a 1,200 euro ($1,350) fine.
The 31-year-old woman, who has not been identified, stepped onto the path holding a sign before TV cameras saluting her grandparents, with her back facing the incoming cyclists. German rider Tony Martin bumped her and fell, causing a chain-reaction crash of other riders 28 miles from the end of the first stage, between Brest and Landerneau, in northwestern France.
Two riders exited the competition as a result of the accident, and an additional eight were injured, according to the BBC. The woman fled the chaotic scene, prompting a search. She eventually turned herself in and was arrested June 30.
In addition to paying the fine, a criminal court in Brest on Thursday ordered her to pay a symbolic 1 euro to the association of French professional cyclists, a plaintiff in the case.
— Maite Fernández Simon
Hamas claims blast at refugee camp was oxygen bottles: Hamas on Saturday said explosions that shook a refugee camp in southern Lebanon were caused by an electrical short-circuit in a storage area for oxygen bottles used to treat coronavirus patients, but a Lebanese security official said that the explosion in the camp was clearly ammunition. Lebanon's state-run National News Agency had reported late Friday that arms stored for Hamas exploded Friday in the Burj Shamali camp, killing and injuring a number of people.
Gunman shot by police near Kensington Palace in London: British police say a man was shot dead during a confrontation with firearms officers near the Kensington Palace royal residence in London. Police said the incident is not being treated as terrorism. The Metropolitan Police force said officers were called to reports that a man with a firearm had entered a bank and bookmakers in West London. He fled in a vehicle, which was stopped by officers nearby in a wealthy area that is also home to several embassies. The force said "shots were fired and a man sustained gunshot wounds," and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police discover 41 migrants packed in van in Macedonia: Police in North Macedonia have discovered 41 migrants, including five children, in a delivery van during a routine police check on the country's main highway and arrested the driver, a Serb citizen. Police said their patrol stopped the van in front of a toll station late Friday near the central town of Negotino. The migrants, from Cuba and India, are believed to have entered North Macedonia illegally from Greece and will be deported back.
Red Cross workers kidnapped in Congo are released: Two staff members of the International Committee of the Red Cross abducted last month in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo have been freed, the humanitarian organization said Saturday. The ICRC said late last month that one Congolese citizen and an international staff member had been kidnapped in North Kivu province, where dozens of armed militias are operating.
— From news services