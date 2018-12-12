MEXICO

Leader begins to undo education overhaul

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador signed an initiative Wednesday that would cancel his predecessor’s controversial education overhaul and announced plans to vastly expand free university education.

Cancellation of the education overhaul was one of López Obrador’s most oft-repeated campaign promises.

López Obrador has pledged a free, public, quality education through the university level for anyone who wants to study. To accomplish that, he said, the government would build 100 new public universities and provide 300,000 university scholarships to underprivileged students.

The education measures passed under President Enrique Peña Nieto were written into the constitution, so Wednesday’s initiative goes to the National Congress and then state legislatures. López Obrador’s coalition controls both chambers of Congress.

Proponents of the overhaul had lauded it as a key step toward improving accountability and quality within underperforming public schools. But the demand for tests and evaluations of educators angered teachers, and critics said the overhaul didn’t address the historical regional inequality in schools.

— Associated Press

SRI LANKA

Sacked prime minister wins confidence vote

Sri Lanka’s former prime minister, whose October sacking by the president precipitated a political crisis, won a confidence vote in Parliament on Wednesday.

Ranil Wickremesinghe received 117 votes in favor in the 225-member body. The result is expected to increase pressure on President Maithripala Sirisena to reappoint Wickremesinghe. Sirisena has vowed not to do so despite criticism that his refusal violates the constitution.

After sacking Wickremesinghe on Oct. 26, Sirisena appointed former rival Mahinda Rajapaksa as prime minister. Sirisena had opposed Wickremesinghe’s economic policies and his efforts to investigate alleged abuses during Sri Lanka’s long civil war, which ended in 2009.

Wickremesinghe’s ouster precipitated political bickering, physical fighting in Parliament and complex court battles.

Rajapaksa has been defeated twice in no-confidence motions in Parliament and seen his finances cut by majority votes.

The Supreme Court is expected to issue a decision this week on whether it was legal for Sirisena to dissolve Parliament, a move that it stayed.

— Associated Press

HUNGARY

In boost to Orban, new court system approved

Hungary’s parliament has approved the creation of a new court system to deal with matters related to public administration, giving Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government close control over what will become a crucial part of the judiciary.

Under the bill, the justice minister will have final say over the appointment, promotion and salary of judges in the new system, which could hear cases on a wide range of matters, including those involving the police, tax authorities and elections.

Critics say the minister’s role calls into question the independence of the judges and the impartiality of their rulings in matters in which the government or the state is part of a case.

Since Orban’s return to power in 2010, Hungary has had to reverse or amend changes to the judicial system after pressure from the European Union.

Parliament also approved changes to the labor code that trade unions and opponents have criticized as “slave law” benefiting employers. The changes include raising the maximum amount of overtime workers can put in during a year from 250 to 400 hours and relaxing other rules in a bid to offset a labor shortage.

— Associated Press

Philippine lawmakers vote to extend martial law: The Philippine Congress approved a request by President Rodrigo Duterte to extend martial law in the Mindanao region by a year amid continuing threats by militants linked to the Islamic State and by communist insurgents. Duterte placed the southern region under martial law after militants attacked the city of Marawi in May 2017.

Baby born after Israeli mom's wounding in West Bank dies: A baby born prematurely after his Israeli mother was critically wounded in a shooting outside a West Bank settlement this week has died. Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek Hospital said the mother is in intensive care. The drive-by shooting wounded seven people. The suspects remain at large.

— From news services