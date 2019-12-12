Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won a second term in the October elections despite losing the majority in Parliament. It was an unexpectedly strong result for him after scandals that tarnished his image as a liberal icon.

Scheer was criticized during the campaign for embellishing his résumé by saying he had worked as an insurance broker when, in fact, he was never licensed.

He also took heat for holding dual U.S.-Canadian citizenship — something he and his party had blasted other political figures for and something he never mentioned until the Globe and Mail newspaper revealed it during the campaign.

— Associated Press

NEW ZEALAND

Recovery effort begins after volcanic eruption

Police and military specialists in New Zealand launched a risky operation Friday to recover the bodies of eight victims of a volcano eruption on an island that has left at least eight others dead.

Just after dawn, two helicopters lifted off from the township of Whakatane and began the 30-mile journey to White Island.

Eight specialists wearing protective clothing and using breathing apparatuses will try to recover the bodies. Scientists have warned that gases on the island after Monday’s eruption are so toxic and corrosive that a single inhalation could be fatal.

At a briefing Thursday, Police Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement said that drones had pinpointed six bodies but that the location of the remaining two was unknown.

Police, military and other personnel will monitor the recovery operation from a ship stationed just off the island.

Volcanologists aboard the ship will use electronic equipment on the island to provide the recovery team with real-time information on the volcano’s behavior.

Scientists have warned that volcanic activity has increased in recent days and that the island is “highly volatile.”

Authorities say 47 people were visiting the island Monday at the time of the eruption.

— Associated Press

RUSSIA

One killed, 11 wounded in aircraft carrier fire

Russia’s only aircraft carrier suffered an enormous fire Thursday that killed one crew member, wounded 11 people and significantly damaged the ship.

The fire on the Admiral Kuznetsov broke out during welding work at a shipyard in the Arctic port of Murmansk and spread quickly.

The ship’s crew and emergency teams spent the day trying to put out the blaze.

The military said one crew member died while battling the fire, and another is missing. Authorities in Murmansk said 11 people were injured.

The Investigative Committee, the nation’s top state investigative agency, has opened a probe into a possible violation of safety rules.

The Admiral Kuznetsov has been plagued by breakdowns and setbacks since its launch in 1985. A 70-ton crane crashed onto its deck in October 2018 when a floating dock holding the ship sank.

— Associated Press

Argentina grants refugee status to Bolivia's Morales: Former Bolivian president Evo Morales has flown to Argentina, where the new center-left government said it has granted him political asylum. Morales will live in the capital with his two children, who arrived Nov. 23. He fled Bolivia for Mexico after nationwide protests and a loss of support from police and the military, then traveled to Cuba for several days.

Ex-prime minister forms party challenging Erdogan: Former Turkish prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu has established a new party, a move seen as a challenge to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party. Davutoglu submitted an application with the Interior Ministry to register his Future Party, Cumhuriyet newspaper and other outlets reported. It is the first of two splinter parties to be founded by former Erdogan allies amid reports of discontent over his authoritarian style of governing. Ali Babacan, a former deputy prime minister, foreign minister and economy minister, also has announced plans for a new party.

— From news services

