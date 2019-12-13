The changes, which include raising the retirement age to 64 and ending special privileges for some workers, will make the pension system fairer and keep it out of debt, he added.

The many French workers who support the strike fear the pension changes will force people to work longer for less money and threaten the country’s welfare system.

AD

— Associated Press

BOUGAINVILLE

AD

Pacific islands poised to become new nation

More than two decades after its bitter civil war ended, and almost three-quarters of a century after U.S. and Australian forces liberated the island chain from Japanese occupation, the 300,000 residents of the region of Bougainville voted overwhelmingly in recent weeks to secede from Papua New Guinea.

On Friday, the referendum results were presented to the acting governor general of Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby, the seat of government.

A few hours later, Papua New Guinea's prime minister, James Marape, arrived at a sports field on Bougainville Island, where he acknowledged the 98 percent vote in favor of independence.

AD

Later, on social media, he said a peace agreement that led to the referendum must be honored, but he did not promise to support independence.

AD

— A. Odysseus Patrick

EUROPE

E.U. leaders sign carbon-neutrality plan

Opposition from Europe's most coal-reliant country complicated the continent's efforts Friday to eliminate its carbon footprint by 2050, but leaders said they would go ahead with the plan even as Poland opted out.

After into-the-night negotiations in Brussels, European Union leaders signed off on the pledge, one of the most ambitious emissions-reductions targets to date. The final text referred to one “member state” as being unwilling to commit, but European leaders said they would resume efforts to bring Poland on board at a summit next year.

AD

The conclusion was hailed by environmental advocates, who say the world’s largest emitters must rapidly curtail their fossil-fuel reliance to stave off a deeper climate change catastrophe.

AD

The divisions within Europe show the wider difficulties facing world leaders as they try to pursue major climate change targets with a unified front.

— Chico Harlan

Thunberg calls for 'fight for tomorrow' at Italy protest: Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg asked young people Friday to fight for their future in the next decade, as she joined a demonstration in the northern Italian city of Turin. "Adults are behaving as if there's no tomorrow," Thunberg told young protesters at a Fridays for Future demonstration, the global movement inspired by her activism. "But there's a tomorrow. We have to fight for that tomorrow as if our lives depend on that, because they do." The 16-year-old became the youngest person to be named Time magazine's Person of the Year this week.

AD

Alitalia's troubles spur strikes in Italy: Hundreds of international and domestic flights in Italy were canceled Friday as air transport workers held a nationwide strike to protest feared firings and salary cuts at troubled national carrier Alitalia. Attempts to find a buyer for the airline, run by state-appointed administrators since it declared bankruptcy in 2017, fell apart last month.

Last week, the Italian government agreed to grant Alitalia $445 million to keep it afloat until a buyer can be found. Friday’s strike canceled more than 350 Alitalia flights and several flights by Air Italy, a private carrier based in Sardinia.

— From news reports

AD