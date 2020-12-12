Russian peacekeepers deployed to the region to monitor the peace deal reported a violation of the cease-fire in the Gadrut region on Friday. The report issued Saturday by the Russian Defense Ministry didn’t assign blame.
Later in the day, the Armenian Defense Ministry asserted that the Azerbaijani army mounted an attack in the south of Nagorno-Karabakh on Saturday.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev reacted on Saturday by blaming Armenia for the new clashes.
— Associated Press
Nigerian troops track down mass kidnappers: Military troops in Nigeria located and exchanged fire with gunmen who kidnapped scores of secondary school students in northwestern Katsina state. The gang, armed with AK-47s, stormed the Government Science secondary school in Kankara district at about 9:40 p.m. Friday, police and locals said. A parent and school employee told Reuters that roughly half of the school's 800 students were missing.
Iran executes dissident journalist: Iran executed a journalist over his online work, which helped inspire nationwide economic protests in 2017, a little more than a year after authorities tricked him into traveling to Iraq, where he was abducted. Ruhollah Zam, 47, was one of several opposition figures successfully seized by Iranian intelligence operatives abroad in recent months. Zam was living in exile in Paris.
Police arrest suspect in 2002 Bali bombings: Indonesian police have arrested a man believed to be the military leader of the al-Qaeda-linked Jemaah Islamiyah network who has eluded capture since 2003, authorities said. Aris Sumarsono, known as Zulkarnaen, is suspected of being involved in the making of bombs used in a series of attacks, including the 2002 Bali bombings that killed 202 people and a 2003 attack on the J.W. Marriott Hotel in Jakarta that killed 12.
Israel, Bhutan establish relations: Israel established relations with Bhutan, a majority-Buddhist nation neighboring India, as it looks to continue to expand its diplomatic links internationally. The agreement follows several years of secret contacts between Israel and Bhutan with the aim of establishing relations.
— From news services