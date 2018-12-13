MALI

Suspected extremists kill 42 in Tuareg camps

Suspected Islamist extremists on motorcycles have killed at least 42 people in attacks on Tuareg nomadic camps in Mali, local leaders said Thursday.

Moussa Ag Acharatoumane, a Tuareg self-defense official, said the attacks occurred this week in the West African nation’s eastern Menaka region. The victims were members of his group, MSA, which has been fighting militants with ties to the Islamic State who are active in the region.

The violence risks setting off a new cycle of intercommunal clashes in the Menaka region, where 100 civilians have been killed this year. In September, similar motorcycle gangs attacked a nomadic community near Mali’s border with Niger, killing 12.

Meanwhile, authorities said Thursday that they had arrested four men accused of planning attacks before the end of the year in major West African capitals.

Malian intelligence services said a preliminary investigation proved that the four “also participated in the kidnapping of Colombian nun Sister Gloria Cecilia Narvaez” in February 2017.

— Associated Press

SOMALIA

Al-Shabab defector arrested ahead of vote

The former No. 2 leader of Somalia’s al-Shabab extremist group, who is a top candidate in a regional election next week, was arrested Thursday, prompting protests in which four people were killed, officials said.

Mukhtar Robow, once a spokesman for al-Shabab, was arrested by Ethiopian troops who are part of the African Union peacekeeping forces supporting Somalia’s federal government, said an electoral official in

South West state.

Somalia’s Security Ministry confirmed Robow’s arrest, citing the federal government’s earlier ban on his candidacy and alleging that he had failed to renounce extremist ideology.

Robow made a high-profile defection last year from al-Shabab and is running to be regional president of South West State in elections next week. His defection was welcomed by the government, but not his candidacy.

Gunfire erupted in Baidoa as Robow’s supporters protested his arrest in the southwestern city. At least four people were killed, including an Ethiopian soldier, in the clashes between troops and armed men thought to be Robow’s supporters, police said.

— Associated Press

CONGO

Fire ruins 80 percent of capital's vote machines

An early-morning fire in Congo’s capital destroyed nearly 80 percent of the city’s voting machines just 10 days before the presidential election, officials said Thursday, adding that the blaze appeared to be criminal but vowing that it would not disrupt the vote.

Congo’s use of voting machines in the Dec. 23 election is a first for the country and a rarity in Africa. But it has caused concerns among the opposition, diplomats and experts about possible manipulation in favor of President Joseph Kabila’s preferred successor. Kabila is stepping aside after taking power in 2001.

The electoral commission said the fire broke out at a warehouse in Kinshasa, adding that it was too early to declare the cause. The fire destroyed equipment planned for use in Kinshasa. Nearly 8,000 of the capital’s 10,368 voting machines were ruined, said Corneille Nangaa Yobeluo, president of the electoral commission. He said the commission would nonetheless hold the election as scheduled.

Kabila’s chief adviser said that the fire was a criminal one and that polling booths also were burned. Congo’s security minister said the voting machines would be replaced “very quickly.”

— Associated Press

Sri Lanka's high court deems president's actions unlawful: Sri Lanka's Supreme Court ruled unanimously that President Maithripala Sirisena's order to dissolve Parliament and hold new elections was unconstitutional, a verdict that further embroils the nation in a political crisis. The court said the president lacks the power to dissolve Parliament at will before 4½ years from the day of its first sitting. Sri Lanka's crisis began in October when Sirisena abruptly sacked Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and appointed former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa in his place.

Venezuela's last big opposition paper to cease print edition: Venezuela's last nationally circulated opposition newspaper will stop publishing its print edition amid unrelenting government pressure and newsprint shortages, editors said. El Nacional's final edition will run Friday, and it will then become an exclusively online publication.

El Nacional is known for its harsh criticism of the government. Once-wealthy Venezuela has been plunged into turmoil under two decades of socialist rule.

— From news services