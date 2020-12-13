Both numbers understate the true toll of the pandemic. Counting criteria differ in the two countries, and many coronavirus deaths, especially early in the pandemic, are thought to have gone undetected.

Among the reasons cited for Italy’s high death toll was that it was the first country in Europe to be slammed in the pandemic, leaving health workers to grapple with a largely unknown virus. Italy also has a lower ratio of medical staff to patients compared with other European nations.

Germany, a nation that is much bigger than Italy, has a death toll one-third of Italy’s or Britain’s.

On Sunday, Italy reported an additional 17,938 coronavirus infections, raising its official tally to 1.84 million.

— Associated Press

CHINA

Capsule on way back to Earth with lunar rocks

A Chinese space capsule bringing back the first moon rocks in more than four decades started its three-day return to Earth on Sunday.

The Chang’e-5 lunar probe, which had been orbiting the moon for about a week, fired up four engines for about 22 minutes to move out of the moon’s orbit, the China National Space Administration said in a social media post.

The craft’s lander touched down on the moon earlier this month close to a formation called the Mons Rümker, an area believed to have been the site of ancient volcanic activity. It collected about 4.4 pounds of samples.

The return capsule is expected to land in northern China in the Inner Mongolia region after separating from the rest of the spacecraft and floating down on parachutes. The material would be the first brought back since the Soviet Union’s Luna 24 probe in 1976.

The rocks and other debris were obtained both by drilling into the moon’s crust and scooping directly off the surface. They may be billions of years younger than those brought back by earlier U.S. and Soviet missions, possibly offering insights into the moon’s history and that of other bodies in the solar system.

— Associated Press

IRAN

Dual-national academic receives 9 years in jail

Iran sentenced a British-Iranian anthropologist who has studied child marriage and female genital mutilation to nine years in jail and fined him more than $700,000 in cash, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported Sunday.

The report said Kameel Ahmady was sentenced by Iran’s Revolutionary Court on charges of cooperation with European embassies in support of promoting homosexuality, visiting Israel as a reporter for the BBC, cooperation and communication with foreign and hostile media, infiltration aimed at changing the law, and sending false reports about the country to the United Nations’ special rapporteur on human rights in Iran.

The report said Ahmady has the right to appeal within 20 days.

In October 2019, Iran acknowledged Ahmady’s arrest on suspicion of links to institutes affiliated with foreign intelligence services.

His wife, Shafagh Rahmani, and activists had announced that he was detained in August that year. At the time, the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran said Ahmady previously had been the target of hard-liners in Iranian media for his work “on politically sensitive topics including child marriage, LGBTQ issues and female genital mutilation.”

He was released in November 2019 on bail. Sunday’s report did not say whether he was still free.

Travel to Israel and homosexuality are both illegal in Iran.

Ahmady is one of several dual nationals who have been detained by Iran over the past few years. Iran does not recognize dual citizenship.

— Associated Press

11 migrants found dead off Venezuela's eastern coast: Eleven people believed to have traveled from Venezuela to Trinidad and Tobago were found dead in waters near the South American nation's coast, Trinidad and Tobago's coast guard said. At least 40,000 Venezuelans live in Trinidad and Tobago, the majority fleeing their South American country's economic crisis, unemployment and lack of basic public services, often traveling in small rickety boats above their capacity. Last year, at least two vessels that set off from Venezuela en route to the archipelago disappeared at sea.