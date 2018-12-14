YEMEN

Despite truce, fighting erupts in Hodeida

Fighting broke out on the outskirts of Yemen’s port city of Hodeida on Friday, residents said, a day after a cease-fire agreement was reached by the warring parties.

The main port used to feed Yemen’s 30 million people is held by the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels, who have been battling a Saudi-led coalition that is seeking to restore the country’s internationally recognized government. Yemeni forces backed by the coalition have massed on the city’s outskirts.

Despite the cease-fire, one resident said he could hear the sound of missiles and automatic gunfire Friday in the direction of the eastern 7th July suburb.

Houthi-run al-Masirah TV said coalition warplanes had launched two strikes on Ras Isa city, north of Hodeida. The coalition did not immediately confirm the report.

The warring sides had agreed after a week of consultations in Sweden to cease fighting in Hodeida and withdraw their troops as part of confidence-building measures to pave the way for a wider truce and political negotiations.

— Reuters

PAKISTAN

Bomb attack kills 6 troops in Baluchistan

Pakistan’s military said a roadside bomb targeting security forces killed six troops and wounded several others Friday in Buleda in Baluchistan province.

In a statement, the military said it killed four “terrorists” after coming under attack during a raid on a militant hideout in the southwestern province.

Ethnic separatists have been waging an insurgency in Baluchistan, where Pakistani and foreign militants also attack security forces.

Although Pakistan’s government claims it has

quelled the Baluch separatists’ insurgency, violence has persisted in the province.

— Associated Press

NETHERLANDS

Maximum sentence upheld in online abuse

A Dutch appeals court on Friday upheld a prison sentence of nearly 11 years for a man convicted of cyberbullying dozens of young women and gay men around the world.

Amsterdam Appeals Court confirmed the maximum 10 years and eight months sentence imposed in March last year on the man identified by Dutch authorities as Aydin C., who was convicted of fraud and blackmail for the online abuse.

His victims, some of them as young as 9 when he began grooming them, came from the Netherlands, Britain, the United States, Canada, Australia and Norway, the court said. It said the man “ruthlessly” pressured girls into performing sex acts in front of webcams, then posted the images online or blackmailed them by threatening to do so.

A suspect identified as C. faces a separate trial in Canada in the cyberbullying of Amanda Todd, a 15-year-old whose suicide in 2012 drew global attention to online abuse. The Dutch Supreme Court last year approved his extradition to Canada, but it is not clear when he will be handed over to Canadian authorities.

— Associated Press

Greek protest over name change ends in violence: Police in northern Greece used tear gas and water cannons to disperse anti-government protesters opposed to a proposed deal with neighbor Macedonia that would end a decades-long name dispute. The protesters challenged a police cordon in Thessaloniki, where left-wing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was speaking to supporters in a televised address. Under the deal, Greece's neighbor would change its name to "North Macedonia" and Athens would drop its objections to the country's accession to NATO and eventually the European Union. Opponents of the deal say

it would fail to safeguard Greece's ancient Macedonian heritage.

At least 10 die of suspected food poisoning in southern India: Police said at least 10 people died of suspected food poisoning after a ceremony to celebrate the construction of a new Hindu temple in southern India's Karnataka state. A police official said an additional 32 people were hospitalized. The official said samples of the food were collected for analysis.

— From news services