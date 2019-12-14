Seade said that was not part of the agreement signed Dec. 10 in Mexico City by Mexico, the United States and Canada, but rather was the product of “political decisions by the Congress and administration of the United States.”

That should have been consulted with the country but was not, Seade said — “and, of course, we are not in agreement.”

Mexico says that it resisted the idea of having foreign inspectors on its soil out of sovereignty principles, and that the signed agreement provided for panels to resolve disputes on labor and other areas.

Seade called the designation of labor attaches “unnecessary and redundant” and said the presence of foreign officials must be authorized by the host country.

Seade said he would travel to Washington to convey Mexico’s “surprise and concern.”

LEBANON

Clashes engulf Beirut near protest camp

Security forces fired rubber bullets and tear gas Saturday while clashing with anti-government protesters and with men who tried to attack a protest camp in Beirut, setting off street confrontations that lasted for hours.

The violence was some of the worst in the capital since demonstrations began two months ago.

The initially limited confrontation at one edge of the protest camp spread into protracted street clashes that drew in anti-government protesters. For the first time, anti-riot police fired rubber bullets at protesters, whom they chased away from central Beirut.

Heavy fighting reported in Tripoli: Just two days after rebel Libyan commander Khalifa Hifter declared a "final" and decisive battle for the capital Tripoli, heavy fighting raged for a 24-hour period between his troops and militias loosely allied with the internationally backed government based in the city, officials said. Hifter's Libyan National Army took control of the town of al-Tawghaar, just south of Tripoli, the LNA said. But Tripoli-based forces disputed that claim.

Taliban infiltrators kill 23 Afghan army soldiers: At least 23 Afghan army soldiers were killed by a group of Taliban infiltrators in the southeastern province of Ghazni, local officials said. The infiltrators attacked the soldiers on a military base in the Qarabagh district of the province, local council members Esmatullah Jamrudwal and Amanullah Kamran said. Another soldier was wounded but survived by pretending to be dead, the officials said. The Taliban took responsibility for the assault.

Samoa extends measles emergency as deaths reach 72: The South Pacific island nation of Samoa has extended a state of emergency because of a measles outbreak that has killed 72 people, pushing the date to Dec. 29. The majority of those who have died in Samoa because of the highly infectious disease have been 4 years old and under. At least 5,154 cases of measles have been reported since the outbreak started in October. Samoa has a population of 200,000. New Zealand has pledged 1 million New Zealand dollars (about $655,000) to help combat measles in the Pacific. Measles started appearing en masse earlier this year in the New Zealand city of Auckland, a hub for travel to and from small South Pacific islands.

Greta Thunberg apologizes for comment: Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has apologized for saying politicians should be put "against the wall" after critics took it to mean that she was advocating violence. The 16-year-old Swede made the comment in a speech to young activists in the Italian city of Turin on Friday. Thunberg later said she was making a literal translation from Swedish, in which the expression means to put someone on the spot with tough questions. Thunberg tweeted that she and the youth movement she inspired are against all forms of violence.

