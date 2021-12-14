China is one of the last countries maintaining a zero-tolerance covid policy, with Beijing requiring all inbound travelers to quarantine for two to three weeks and to undergo repeated testing.
Since early 2020, China has shuttered its doors to most foreigners while strictly managing the movement of citizens returning home. Most reported cases since the virus was first detected in Wuhan have been traced to overseas returnees, the government says.
ISRAEL
Minister: Syria can't have chemical arms
Israel’s intelligence minister said Syria cannot be allowed to obtain chemical weapons, after a report emerged that Israel targeted the country’s chemical weapons facilities.
In an interview with Israeli Army Radio, Elazar Stern would not directly comment on the report in The Washington Post that said that Israel struck Syria on two occasions — once this year and once last year — in a bid to block attempts to rebuild its chemical weapons stockpile. But Stern, a retired military general, hinted that Israel could not accept such weapons in the hands of its enemy to the north.
Russia blocks U.N. move to treat climate change as global security threat: Russia has vetoed the passage of a U.N. Security Council resolution that for the first time would have treated climate change as a threat to peace, even as many Western powers increasingly take climate risk into account as part of their security strategies. The resolution would have required the top U.N. body to consider climate change as a possible cause of conflicts, and to look for ways to address the risks and head off potential clashes. Twelve of the Security Council's 15 members voted in favor of the resolution Monday. India voted against it, along with Russia, while China abstained. Russia is one of the council's five veto-wielding permanent members.
7 migrants killed, 3 hurt in Hungary crash: Seven migrants were killed and three others injured when the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a house while fleeing a police stop, Hungarian police said. The accident occurred just before midnight Monday, less than five miles from Hungary's border with Serbia. According to police, officers were inspecting the Serbian-registered minivan when the driver attempted to flee. The vehicle crashed into a house and overturned.
