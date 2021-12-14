Russia blocks U.N. move to treat climate change as global security threat: Russia has vetoed the passage of a U.N. Security Council resolution that for the first time would have treated climate change as a threat to peace, even as many Western powers increasingly take climate risk into account as part of their security strategies. The resolution would have required the top U.N. body to consider climate change as a possible cause of conflicts, and to look for ways to address the risks and head off potential clashes. Twelve of the Security Council's 15 members voted in favor of the resolution Monday. India voted against it, along with Russia, while China abstained. Russia is one of the council's five veto-wielding permanent members.