Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government says the new law will save religious minorities in neighboring Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan such as Hindus and Christians from persecution by offering them a path to Indian citizenship. But critics say the law, which does not make the same provision for Muslims, weakens India’s secular foundations.

On Sunday, protesters in South Delhi, including students, torched some buses, cars and two-wheelers.

Police later stormed the nearby Jamia Millia Islamia University, where many protesters were believed to have fled, and fired tear gas. Police defended their move to storm the campus, saying they entered only as they were being pelted with stones from within.

Separately, authorities ordered all schools in southeast Delhi to remain closed Monday, in light of the protests.

Meanwhile, demonstrations continued in parts of eastern India. A highway connecting the states of West Bengal and Assam was blocked in several places on Sunday when protesters burned tires. Violence also was reported in the state of Bihar.

— Reuters

LEBANON

Political parties' offices set ablaze amid turmoil

Attackers in northern Lebanon set fire to the offices of two major political parties on Sunday, the state-run National News Agency said.

Just hours earlier, the capital, Beirut, was rocked by the most violent government crackdown on protesters since demonstrations began two months ago.

The overnight confrontations in Beirut injured more than 130 people, according to the Red Cross and the Lebanese Civil Defense.

In the northern Akkar district on Sunday, attackers broke windows and torched the local office of caretaker prime minister Saad Hariri’s party in the town of Kharibet al-Jindi.

In a separate attack in Akkar district, assailants stormed the office of parliament’s largest party, which is affiliated with President Michel Aoun.

Meanwhile, hundreds of protesters defiantly rallied outside parliament in Beirut, hours after security forces chased them out.

The protests were largely peaceful, but some lobbed water bottles and firecrackers at security forces. After a couple of hours, security forces used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons to disperse the crowd.

The violence comes on the eve of a meeting between the president and parliamentary blocs in which Hariri — who resigned as prime minister Oct. 29 but remains in a caretaker role — is expected to be renamed as the premier. Lebanon is facing one of its worst economic crises in decades, and the protesters accuse the ruling political class of mismanagement and corruption.

— Associated Press

Fire in Bangladeshi factory kills at least 10: At least 10 people were killed in a fire at a factory outside Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, the second deadly factory fire in the area in less than a week, officials said. It was not clear how many workers were inside the factory when the fire began or what caused it. On Wednesday, a fire in a plastic factory near Dhaka killed at least 15 people.

Quake kills 1 in Philippines: A strong earthquake jolted the southern Philippines, killing at least one person and causing a three-story building to collapse, setting off a search for people feared to have been trapped inside, officials said. The 6.9-magnitude quake struck about four miles northwest of the town of Padada, in Davao del Sur province. The area has been battered by quakes in recent months.

Zimbabwean vice president's wife accused of fraud: Authorities have arrested the wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga on charges of money laundering, fraud and violating exchange-control regulations, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission said. An internal ZACC memorandum of the charges said Mary Mubaiwa is accused of unlawfully transferring $919,000 to South Africa between October 2018 and May 2019 under the guise of importing goods. The timing of Mubaiwa's arrest is likely to raise eyebrows after local media reported two weeks ago that she was going through a divorce with her husband.

— From news services

