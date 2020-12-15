But an independent commission that looked into Sweden’s handling of the pandemic said Tuesday that Swedish elderly care has major structural shortcomings and that authorities proved unprepared and ill-equipped to meet the pandemic. Nearly half the country’s covid-19 deaths have been in care homes.

The head of the commission, Mats Melin, said the blame for structural shortcomings in Sweden’s health-care system could be placed on several authorities and organizations.

“But we still want to say that the government governs the country and that the ultimate responsibility therefore rests with the government,” he said.

— Associated Press

ISRAEL

Test of 'multilayered' missile defense system

Israel’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday that it conducted a series of successful live-fire drills with its multirange missile defense system, meant to provide protection against threats posed by archenemy Iran and its proxies along Israel’s northern and southern borders.

Defense officials said it was the first time they have conducted an integrated test bringing together the various components of the country’s “multilayered” missile defense. They are the “Arrow,” which intercepts long-range missiles; “David’s Sling,” meant to shoot down medium-range missiles; and “Iron Dome,” which has been used for years to defend against rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

Israel faces a wide range of rocket and missile threats from Palestinian militants in Gaza, from the Iranian-backed Shiite militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon, and from Iran.

Officials have expressed concerns about Iran’s development of long-range weapons and what they say are Hezbollah attempts to import or develop guided missiles capable of striking virtually anywhere in Israel with great precision.

— Associated Press

Somalia cuts ties with Kenya amid rising tension: Somalia's government says it has severed ties with strategic neighbor Kenya "to safeguard the unity, sovereignty, stability of the country." The announcement came as the leader of the breakaway territory of Somaliland ended a three-day visit to Kenya, where he was given treatment similar to that accorded to a head of state. Somaliland broke away from Somalia in 1991 as the country collapsed into warlord-led conflict, and it has seen little of the violence and extremist attacks that plague Somalia to the south. Somaliland has maintained its own independent government, currency and security system. Somalia, however, considers Somaliland part of its territory. Several rounds of talks over possible unification have failed to reach an agreement.

Paris city hall fined for naming too many women to top jobs: Paris city hall has been fined 90,000 euros ($109,408) for having appointed too many women to top positions in 2018, in breach of a French law aimed at ensuring gender balance. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo denounced the fine as "unfair" and "absurd" during a meeting of the city council. In 2018, 11 women and five men were appointed to top positions in Paris city hall, leading the Civil Service Ministry to impose the fine. A 2013 law, meant to ensure that women get better access to senior jobs in the civil service, requires a minimum of 40 percent of appointments for each gender. Since then, the law has been changed to provide for exceptions when gender balance is respected overall. In Paris, 47 percent of all civil servants in top jobs are women.

Research trip planned to study giant iceberg's impact: A team of scientists will set off next month on a research mission to study the impact of a giant floating iceberg on the wildlife and marine life on a sub-Antarctic island, the British Antarctic Survey said. The huge iceberg — the size of Delaware — has been floating north since it broke away from Antarctica's Larsen C ice shelf in 2017. It is now about 47 miles from the island of South Georgia. Scientists are concerned about the risks it poses to the wildlife in the area if it grounds near the island. Recent images show the iceberg is breaking up, and researchers are concerned about the impact of fresh water from the melting ice on animals and marine life. The waters near the island are one of the world's largest marine protected areas and house more marine species than the Galapagos.

Canadian dad gets tattoo in shape of son's birthmark: A Canadian father endured hours under a tattoo needle to help his "self-conscious" son accept a birthmark on his torso. Derek Prue Sr. of Edmonton got inked after noticing his son didn't want to take off his shirt at the pool. "That made me want just to show him that he wasn't the only one, like, we both have the same mark," Prue said. He unveiled the tattoo to his son, also named Derek, at the pool. "He took off his shirt, and then there was a huge tattoo of my birthmark there," the 8-year-old recalled, saying he felt happy at the effort his father had made.