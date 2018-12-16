YEMEN

Fighting around vital port city leaves 12 dead

Fighting erupted between Shiite rebels and forces loyal to Yemen’s internationally recognized government near the strategic Red Sea port of Hodeida, leaving at least 12 people dead and 25 wounded from both sides, officials said Sunday, just two days ahead of the implementation of a cease-fire agreed to in talks in Sweden last week.

They said the fighting south and east of Hodeida began Saturday night and continued until Sunday afternoon, a development that does not bode well for a cease-fire in Hodeida. About 70 percent of Yemen’s food aid and other imports enter the country through Hodeida’s port.

Yemen’s civil war, in which a Saudi-led coalition is fighting the rebels, has pushed much of the country to the brink of famine. It has left 22 million of its 29 million people in need of aid, according to the United Nations.

A cessation of hostilities in Hodeida would spare Yemen a significant spike in civilian casualties, given that the rebels holding the city have shown battlefield resilience in the face of much larger government-allied forces and airstrikes and will probably not surrender the city without ruinous street-to-street fighting in densely populated neighborhoods.

Speaking Sunday in Qatar, U.N. Secretary General António Guterres warned that if Yemen’s humanitarian situation does not improve, 14 million people there will need food aid in 2019.

“There is a high level of hunger in Yemen,” he said. “The fact that famine was not yet declared does not in any way diminish our huge concern with the very high level of hunger that exists in Yemen.”

— Associated Press

SYRIA

8 killed in town held

by Turkey-allied forces

A bombing in a northwestern Syrian town held by Turkish-backed opposition forces killed at least eight people Sunday, activists said. It is the latest attack along the border, where Turkey has troops.

The spike in attacks follows Turkey’s threats to expand its offensive against U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish forces, moving from the areas it controls in northwestern Syria to the east, where U.S. troops are based. The Syrian Kurdish fighters have gained control of nearly 30 percent of Syrian territory, mostly in the east, after chasing out Islamic State militants. But Turkey views the Kurdish militia as an existential threat and considers it an extension of the insurgency within its territory.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the explosion killed eight people and appeared to have been caused by a car bomb. It said the bomb went off near the base of one of the Islamist opposition groups governing Afrin.

The Turkish state-run Anadolu news agency said four people were killed and 20 wounded.

Meanwhile, in Qatar’s capital, Turkey’s foreign minister said that if Syrian President Bashar al-Assad were to win internationally monitored elections, then Turkey would consider working with him. “If it’s democratic elections and if it’s a credible one, then everybody should consider that,” Mevlut Cavusoglu said, speaking at the Doha Forum.

Cavusoglu said “credible, transparent, democratic and fair elections” must take place, ones in which Syrians inside and outside their homeland can vote. More than 5.6 million Syrians live as refugees in neighboring countries, the majority of them in Turkey.

— Associated Press

Somalia closes prison amid abuse allegations: Somalia closed an underground prison, where the government has held extremist suspects and journalists, amid allegations of abuses against inmates, the security minister said. Ahmed Abukar said that Godka Jilacow prison would be turned into a technical school and that prisoners would be transferred. There were many allegations that inmates were tortured in the cells.

2 killed in attack in Rwanda: At least two Rwandan civilians were killed and eight injured when attackers set fire to three vehicles in the southern Nyamagabe district, which borders Burundi, said a Rwandan army official. He said the army pursued the attackers, who retreated into Nyungwe Forest. The attack highlighted continuing tensions among Rwanda, Burundi and Congo. Two days earlier, President Paul Kagame said two or three Rwandan soldiers were killed by rebels who had crossed the border from Congo.

42 injured in Japan restaurant blast: More than 40 people were injured in an explosion at a restaurant in northern Japan, police said. The blast in Sapporo caused nearby apartment buildings and houses to shake. Police said 42 people were injured, most of them mildly, although one was in serious condition. The cause of the explosion was under investigation, police said, adding that they had no further details.

Coal mine accident in China kills seven: A coal mine accident in China's southwestern city of Chongqing killed seven workers and injured three, state-owned Xinhua news agency reported. The workers at the Fengchun coal mine under the Chongqing Energy Group were killed in an underground transportation accident, Xinhua reported.

— From news services