The violence targeted an area that is at the heart of the Ebola epidemic, which has killed more than 2,200 people since August 2018.

“These attacks will certainly paralyze the Ebola response teams,” said Pierre Celestin Adikey, who coordinates the effort to control the disease in the Beni region. Other armed groups in the area also may take advantage of the insecurity to carry out attacks, he said.

— Associated Press

FRANCE

Pension overhaul chief quits as strikes drag on

French President Emmanuel Macron suffered a major blow Monday when the key architect of the government’s pension overhaul resigned over alleged conflicts of interests, on the 12th day of transport strikes against the planned changes.

The announcement came just before nationwide protests planned for Tuesday and as the government was preparing for last-minute talks with workers unions ahead of the Christmas season.

High Commissioner Jean-Paul Delevoye was under fire from the opposition and unions after the newspapers Le Parisien and Le Monde reported last week that he had not mentioned some of his activities in the formal declaration required from all government members to prevent conflicts of interest.

Delevoye acknowledged a “mistake,” saying he “forgot” to declare several positions, including some in the insurance and banking sectors and one at the foundation of the national rail company SNCF.

Macron has said he wants the government to push ahead with the pension changes, which include raising the age of retirement with full pension from 62 to 64 and ending special privileges for some workers.

Last week, the government opened the door for new negotiations, suggesting it was ready to make some changes to its plans.

— Associated Press

KOREAN PENINSULA

Envoy says U.S. won't accept North's deadline

A senior U.S. diplomat said Monday that Washington will not accept a year-end deadline set by North Korea to make concessions in stalled nuclear talks and urged Pyongyang to return to the negotiating table immediately.

“On this point, let me be absolutely clear: The United States does not have a deadline,” Stephen Biegun, the U.S. special representative for North Korea, told reporters. “We are fully aware of the strong potential for North Korea to conduct a major provocation in the days ahead. To say the least, such an action will be most unhelpful in achieving lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.”

Biegun, who was in Seoul for talks with South Korean officials, called on North Korea to sit down for negotiations.

It’s unclear whether North Korea will reach out to the United States to resolve widening differences on how to achieve North Korean denuclearization.

— Associated Press

Netanyahu rival launches party leadership challenge: Veteran politician Gideon Saar formally launched his bid to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as head of the ruling Likud party with Israel set to hold its third general election in less than a year, in March. Netanyahu is Israel's longest-serving leader, but he has been weakened by a corruption indictment as well as back-to-back failures to form a government this year. Saar's leadership bid marks the first serious internal challenge to Netanyahu in his decade-plus in power, though Saar is an underdog in the Dec. 26 vote.

Lebanon delays talks on naming new premier: Lebanon's president postponed talks on naming a new premier after the only candidate, caretaker prime minister Saad Hariri, failed to win the backing of the country's largest Christian groups amid a worsening economic and financial crisis. The presidential palace said the consultations would be held Thursday. The postponement followed a violent weekend that included the toughest crackdown on demonstrations in two months.

— From news services

