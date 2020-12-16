Moscow has deployed peacekeepers to police the cease-fire, but skirmishes broke out Sunday. Four Azerbaijani troops were reported killed and six ethnic Armenians wounded.

On Wednesday, Nagorno-Karabakh’s Defense Ministry said it had lost contact with several military positions late Tuesday in areas that were to remain in its control under the deal. It said it could not locate the troops despite searching through the night.

Regional head Arayik Harutyunyan said the troops had been captured and accused Azerbaijan of a “provocation.”

Later, Armenia’s Defense Ministry said Russian peacekeepers had helped lead a number of Armenian troops out after they had been encircled by Azerbaijani forces, the Interfax news agency reported. It was not clear whether they were the troops who had been reported captured.

— Reuters

570,000 displaced by attacks in Mozambique, leader says: Militants have forced 570,000 people to flee their homes in Mozambique's northern Cabo Delgado province, President Filipe Nyusi said. Insurgents have stepped up attacks since pledging loyalty to the Islamic State last year, taking on the army and seizing towns in recent months in the province. The U.N. refugee agency warned this week that the crisis could spread beyond Mozambique's borders.

India's top court offers to mediate to end farmers' protest: India's Supreme Court offered to set up a mediation panel to end a three-week protest by tens of thousands of farmers demanding the repeal of new agriculture laws that they say will drive down crop prices and devastate their earnings. The farmers have been blocking half a dozen highways on the outskirts of New Delhi and say they won't leave until the laws, passed in September, are quashed.

Paris court convicts ex-Vatican envoy of sexual assault: A Paris court convicted a former Vatican ambassador to France of sexually assaulting five men in 2018 and 2019 and handed him a suspended eight-month prison sentence. Retired Archbishop Luigi Ventura, 76, has denied wrongdoing. The Vatican lifted his immunity in July 2019, and his trial in absentia was held Nov. 10.

Israel signs extradition order in Australia sex-crime case: Israel's justice minister said he has signed an extradition order to send a former teacher to Australia to face charges of child sex abuse. Avi Nissenkorn said that after a years-long legal saga, it was Israel's "moral responsibility" to extradite Malka Leifer. A day earlier, Israel's Supreme Court had rejected what appears to be Leifer's final appeal. Leifer, a former educator accused of sexually abusing several former students at a Jewish school in Melbourne, has been fighting extradition from Israel since 2014.