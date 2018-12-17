POLAND

President Duda signs bill reinstating judges

Poland’s president signed legislation Monday that reinstates Supreme Court judges who were forced into early retirement despite the European Union condemning the removals as a violation of democratic standards.

Earlier in the day, the E.U.’s top court, the European Court of Justice, ruled that Poland needed to suspend a law that lowered the retirement age for Supreme Court judges and to put about two dozen jurists the law had affected back on the bench.

President Andrzej Duda signed the revisions removing the early-retirement provisions, his aide said late Monday.

Monday’s ruling confirmed the Court of Justice’s interim October judgment ordering Poland to reinstate judges who were forced to step down when the retirement age was lowered from 70 to 65.

After the interim injunction, Poland’s Parliament passed the amended legislation to remove the early-retirement provisions.

— Associated Press

GERMANY

Payment set for those who fled Nazis as kids

Germany has agreed to one-time payments for survivors, primarily Jews, who were evacuated from Nazi Germany as children, many of whom never saw their parents again, the organization that negotiates compensation with the German government said Monday.

The New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany said the government had agreed to payments of 2,500 euros ($2,800) to those still alive from among the 10,000 people who fled on the “Kindertransport.”

This year is the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the transport of the children to Britain from Nazi Germany and elsewhere in Europe.

About 1,000 survivors are thought to be alive today, with about half living in Britain, and the payment is seen as a “symbolic recognition of their suffering,” Claims Conference negotiator Greg Schneider said.

After the Nazis’ anti-Jewish pogrom in November 1938 known as Kristallnacht, the British government agreed to allow an unspecified number of Jewish children as refugees from Nazi Germany or territories it had annexed.

Jewish groups inside Nazi Germany planned the transports. In all, about 10,000 children from Germany, Austria, Poland and Czechoslovakia, about 7,500 of whom were Jewish, were taken to Britain, according to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

— Associated Press

Ex-politician convicted in 1984 anti-Sikh riots in India: A former politician was convicted over his role in riots that swept India in 1984, leaving thousands of Sikhs dead, and sentenced to a life term. The Delhi High Court reversed an acquittal of Sajjan Kumar in the riots, which broke out after Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was killed by her Sikh bodyguards in the wake of her violent suppression of a Sikh insurgency. Kumar, then a leader in Gandhi's Congress party, was convicted of inciting a mob to kill a Sikh family.

1 suspect in court, 2 more held in France attack: Two people were arrested and one appeared before a judge as part of an investigation of the attack that left five people dead last week in Strasbourg, the Paris prosecutor's office said. An official close to the investigation said the man who was in court is suspected of involvement in supplying the weapon that alleged gunman Cherif Chekatt used in the attack. Chekatt, 29, died in a shootout with police. The two people detained were suspected of "playing a role in supplying the firearm," the official said.

Hospital fire in India kills 6, injures 129: At least six people died, and 129 were injured in a fire that broke out in a hospital in Mumbai, India's financial capital, police said. The fire in the government-run ESIC Kamgar Hospital was believed to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, police said. The Press Trust of India said most of the injured were in stable condition.

Kidnapped relative of García Márquez freed in Colombia: A relative of the late Nobel laureate Gabriel García Márquez was freed after being held for ransom for over three months. President Iván Duque said the military rescued Melissa Martínez García in an operation in which about a dozen people were detained. García Márquez's great-niece was kidnapped in August. Duque described her captors as "common delinquents" whose leaders have ties to paramilitary groups and wanted millions for her return.

— From news services