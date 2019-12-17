But the two leaders pushed the deadline back by 100 days, prompting Washington to recall its ambassador and raising fears that the civil war that created the worst refugee crisis in Africa since the Rwandan genocide might resume.

“We said that after 100 days, we must form the government of national unity. If the arrangements are not complete, we shall form a transitional government of national unity to implement the outstanding issues,” Kiir told reporters after three days of talks with Machar in the capital, Juba.

Each side blames the other for not meeting milestones stipulated under the peace deal, especially the integration of different fighting forces. They also disagree on the number of states the country, which was created in 2011, should have.

The United States imposed sanctions on two senior South Sudanese officials Monday, citing their alleged role in perpetuating the conflict, and said it was ready to implement other measures against anyone seeking to derail the peace process.

— Reuters

SYRIA

16 killed in areas held by rebels, activists say

Airstrikes and artillery shelling killed at least 16 civilians — including six members of the same family — amid intensified violence in rebel-held areas of northwestern Syria, opposition activists said Tuesday.

The bombardments hit three villages in Idlib province, Syria’s last major rebel stronghold.

Increased strikes targeting Idlib in recent weeks suggest that President Bashar al-Assad’s forces are preparing for a ground offensive.

The objective appears to be reopening the main highway linking the capital, Damascus, with the northern city of Aleppo, Syria’s largest. Before the war began in 2011, Aleppo was the country’s commercial center.

The six family members killed Tuesday were hit by shelling in the village of Bdama, while four civilians died in an airstrike in the village of Maasaran, according to an Idlib-based activist and the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The observatory also said that six civilians were killed in an airstrike on the village of Talmanas.

Syrian government troops launched a four-month offensive earlier this year against Idlib, forcing hundreds of thousands of civilians to flee their homes.

A fragile cease-fire halted the advance in late August, but it has been violated repeatedly in recent weeks.

— Associated Press

Turkey arrests opposition mayor over alleged ties to U.S.-based cleric: Authorities arrested a mayor from Turkey's main opposition party over alleged links to a U.S.-based Muslim cleric, the state-run news agency reported. Separately, close to 200 people were detained in other police operations. The Anadolu Agency said Burak Oguz, mayor of Urla, was arrested on suspicion of ties to Fethullah Gulen's network. Ankara blames Gulen for a failed coup in 2016. Oguz, a member of the Republican People's Party, or CHP, was arrested on terrorism charges.

New Zealand identifies 2 people missing after volcanic eruption: Police said an Australian teenager and a New Zealand tour guide are the two people who are presumed dead but whose bodies have not been found after last week's volcanic eruption on New Zealand's White Island, which killed 18 people. Authorities say they believe the bodies of Winona Langford, 17, and Hayden Marshall-Inman, 40, are in the waters around White Island, but harsh conditions forced an abandonment of the search for the second straight day. Langford's parents died in the eruption, while her brother survived with severe burns.

— From news services

