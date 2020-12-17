“At the moment, 344 of the students have been released and handed over to the security operatives. I think we can say at least we have recovered most of the boys, if not all of them,” Masari said. The government had said it was negotiating with the attackers.

The news came shortly after a video was released by the Islamist militant group Boko Haram that purported to show the abducted boys. Boko Haram, which has been engaged in a bloody campaign to introduce strict Islamic rule in northern Nigeria, had asserted responsibility for the abduction.

Officials said police, the air force and the army tracked the kidnappers to a hideout in the Zango-Paula forest.

— Associated Press

EUROPEAN UNION

Court faults Hungary on migrant detentions

The European Union’s top court ruled Thursday that Hungary has failed to respect E.U. law by denying people entering the country without authorization the right to apply for asylum and detaining them in “transit zones.”

The European Court of Justice ruled that “Hungary has failed to fulfill its obligation to ensure effective access to the procedure for granting international protection” to people entering from Serbia by leaving them “with the virtual impossibility of making their application” for asylum.

The E.U.’s executive arm, the European Commission, took Hungary to court over a law it introduced in 2015, when well over 1 million migrants entered Europe, seeking asylum in Germany or Scandinavia.

Tens of thousands of migrants moved through the Balkans. Hungary’s anti-migrant government erected razor-wire fences to keep them out and expanded the use of “crisis situation caused by mass migration” legal exceptions to set up two transit zones where people were held.

The commission said people entering Hungary were deported to these areas, detained there and denied the right to apply for international protection.

— Associated Press

France detains modeling agent in Epstein inquiry: A modeling agent who was close to disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein has been taken into custody in France, suspected of an array of crimes, including the rape of minors and trafficking minors for sexual exploitation, Paris prosecutors said. The prosecutors' office said Jean-Luc Brunel was picked up at Paris's Charles de Gaulle Airport and is being held for questioning. He is being investigated as part of a French inquiry into alleged sexual exploitation of women and girls by Epstein and his circle. Brunel was a frequent companion of Epstein, who killed himself Aug. 10, 2019, in a jail while awaiting trial.

French court convicts Islamic State operative in foiled attack: A French court convicted an Islamic State operative in a train attack five years ago foiled by three American passengers. It sentenced Morocco-born Ayoub el-Khazzani to life in prison, with 22 years guaranteed behind bars. Three accomplices, who were not on the train, also were convicted of complicity and handed prison terms. Khazzani, armed with an assault rifle, nearly 300 rounds of ammunition, a hand gun and a cutter when he boarded the Paris-bound train in Brussels in 2015, was tackled and knocked unconscious with his own Kalashnikov by two American service members and their friend.

Spain's parliament votes to legalize euthanasia: Spain's parliament voted to approve a bill that will allow physician-assisted suicide and euthanasia for long-suffering patients of incurable diseases or unbearable permanent conditions. The bill heads to the Senate, where it is expected to pass. Under the legislation, health professionals will be allowed to assist patients who express a wish to die rather than continue suffering "a serious and incurable disease" or a "debilitating and chronic condition" the person considers "unbearable." Patients must ask to die on four occasions during the process.