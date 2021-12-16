China has welcomed the U.S.-Russian dialogue, but Li Song, China’s disarmament ambassador in Geneva, told reporters in October that China was not interested in “so-called trilateral arms control and disarmament.”
China says its arsenal is dwarfed by those of the United States and Russia, and that it is ready for dialogue, but only if Washington reduces its nuclear stockpile to China’s level.
— Reuters
PHILIPPINES
Typhoon Rai lands with 160 mph winds
Super Typhoon Rai, called Odette in the Philippines, ran into the eastern portion of the archipelagic nation Thursday. Making first landfall on Siargao Island, the storm was packing sustained winds of 160 mph.
A foot of rain is likely along Rai’s path as it treks westward through the Philippines, with some locations receiving more. The heavy rain will exacerbate flooding and landslide risks, which have already been heightened following heavy rain in the days before the storm.
Nearly 200,000 people were evacuated from homes in the landfall region, with a deadly 10-to-14-foot storm surge and damaging waves forecast.
Rai is expected to weaken as it passes through higher populated areas to the northwest through Friday.
— Ian Livingston
and Regine Cabato
Gunman kills Israeli in occupied West Bank: An Israeli man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting near a Jewish settler outpost in the occupied West Bank, an Israeli military spokesman said. Israeli troops were searching for suspects in the incident, in which shots were fired at a car in an area north of the Palestinian city of Nablus.
Syria says soldier was killed by Israeli airstrike: An Israeli airstrike killed a soldier in southern Syria, Syrian state media reported. An Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment on the report. Israel has mounted frequent attacks against what it has described as Iranian targets in Syria, where Tehran-backed forces including Lebanon's Hezbollah have deployed over the past decade to support President Bashar al-Assad in Syria's war.
Leader targeted by drone strike, Pakistani Taliban says: A drone strike hit a house just inside Afghanistan's border with Pakistan, apparently targeting a senior member of the Pakistani Taliban, but the missile did not explode, Pakistani Taliban sources said. One of the Taliban officials said the drone fired a missile at a hujra, or guesthouse, on the compound of Maulvi Faqir Mohammad, a senior leader of the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan movement.
Residents allowed to return to La Palma as volcano settles: Authorities on Spain's La Palma island allowed evacuated residents to return to clear their ash-covered houses. Underground conduits that channel magma up to the surface at Cumbre Vieja are solidifying, and no seismic activity has been registered since Monday, fueling optimism the three-month eruption, the longest in La Palma's recorded history, could soon be declared over.
Congo declares end to latest Ebola outbreak: Congolese officials announced an end to an Ebola outbreak that had killed at least six people since October. The most recent outbreak erupted in North Kivu province, the same part of the Democratic Republic of Congo where more than 2,200 people died during an earlier Ebola epidemic that began in 2018.
— From news services