Researchers have tried to understand the clinical severity of omicron and vaccine efficacy against the latest variant, which has spread rapidly worldwide since last month. A private study in South Africa said this week that omicron appears to cause less severe illness than earlier variants of the coronavirus but is more resistant to the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine widely used there.
— Ellen Francis
JAPAN
Arson is suspected
in deadly clinic fire
At least 24 people died after a suspected arson attack on a medical clinic in Osaka on Friday — one of the deadliest blazes in Japan in about two decades.
A fire broke out on the fourth floor of the eight-story building shortly before 10:30 a.m. local time, and it was brought under control within 30 minutes, according to national broadcaster NHK.
Rescue teams said 27 people were taken to the hospital showing no vital signs, and by that evening 24 were confirmed dead. Three people were temporarily revived, but it is unclear whether they survived.
The blaze reportedly began in a psychiatric care clinic on the fourth floor. Police said they suspect a man in his 50s or 60s who was a patient of the clinic and was seen holding a paper bag with liquid leaking from it, according to Mainichi Shimbun, a Japanese news outlet. The suspect was in the hospital in critical condition as of Friday evening, according to Japanese media reports.
The victims’ ages ranged from 20s to 60s. The burned area was a relatively small space, approximately about 215 square feet, fire department officials said.
— Michelle Ye Hee Lee
and Julia Mio Inuma
U.N. to investigate human rights abuses in Ethiopia: The U.N. Human Rights Council has voted to set up an independent investigation into abuses in the Ethiopian conflict, after a senior U.N. official said there had been violations on all sides and mass arrests under a government crackdown. The resolution, brought by the European Union and backed by Western states, passed despite objections from Ethiopia, which dismissed accusations of abuses and said it had already cooperated in investigations into the year-old war.
At least 22 die after drinking bootleg alcohol in Istanbul: At least 22 people died and 16 others were hospitalized in critical condition after consuming bootleg alcohol in Istanbul, said the local governor's office, adding that four people have been arrested over the matter. Eleven of those who died, as well as five of those hospitalized, were foreign nationals, the governor's office said. A total of 46 people had been admitted to the hospital for alcohol poisoning.
Death toll from typhoon in Philippines climbs to 12: The death toll from Typhoon Rai has risen to 12, and President Rodrigo Duterte said he feared it could climb further as authorities assess the devastation caused by one of the strongest tropical storms to hit the Philippines this year. Rai, which saw winds of up to 121 mph before making landfall on Thursday, displaced more than 300,000 people, damaged homes and toppled power and communication lines, complicating disaster response.
— From news services