At least 22 die after drinking bootleg alcohol in Istanbul: At least 22 people died and 16 others were hospitalized in critical condition after consuming bootleg alcohol in Istanbul, said the local governor's office, adding that four people have been arrested over the matter. Eleven of those who died, as well as five of those hospitalized, were foreign nationals, the governor's office said. A total of 46 people had been admitted to the hospital for alcohol poisoning.