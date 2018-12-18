MEDIA

Number of journalists killed or jailed rises

Media freedom group Reporters Without Borders said Tuesday that it had recorded an increase in the number of journalists killed and imprisoned worldwide this year.

The Paris-based group, also known as RSF for its initials in French, said 63 journalists died in connection with their jobs from Jan. 1 to Dec. 1, 2018, compared with 55 in 2017, as well as four media workers. An additional 13 people it described as “nonprofessional journalists” — people who did not have official media cards but were involved in the production of news and information — also died, while 348 were held in detention.

Of the 80 people killed, the group determined that 49 were deliberately targeted “because their reporting threatened the interests of certain people in positions of political, economic, or religious power or organized crime.” The others died in the field while reporting, RSF said. Ten other deaths were being investigated to determine whether they were related to journalism.

The deadliest country for reporters in 2018 was Afghanistan, where 15 died in attacks, followed by Syria with 11 and Mexico with nine. The United States made it to the top five deadliest countries for journalists this year for the first time, with six dying, including four who were among five people killed by a gunman in the offices of a Maryland newspaper. Two others died while covering extreme weather.

Turkey was the world’s biggest jailer of professional journalists in 2018, according to the report.

— Associated Press

FRANCE

Bonus offered to ease anger in police ranks

Seeking to appease police forces demanding improved working conditions, the French government on Tuesday proposed giving bonuses worth about $340 to officers deployed to quell the aggressive and disruptive protests that started last month.

President Emmanuel Macron committed to the idea of protest-duty pay this month. The government’s offer came a day after two police unions announced work slowdowns to protest staffing and other issues.

It was not clear whether the proposed premiums would calm the growing anger in police ranks.

According to government figures, the bonus will be paid to 111,000 police officers and military personnel and will cost $37.5 million. The National Assembly is expected to debate it during discussions on the 2019 budget.

Instead of a bonus, police unions asked for the payment of thousands of hours of unpaid overtime accumulated over the years.

— Associated Press

BELGIUM

Premier resigns amid strains over migration

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel submitted his resignation Tuesday amid pressure on his government after the biggest party in his coalition quit over his support for the U.N. global compact on migration.

Lawmakers had been demanding that he submit his new minority government to a confidence vote, but Michel had refused and a confrontation seemed likely this week.

Amid calls from some in the assembly for an early election, Michel again refused, saying it would lead to “stagnation for the whole of 2019.” The next election is due in May.

The right-wing N-VA party quit the government after Michel sought parliamentary approval to support the global compact against its wishes.

— Associated Press

Iraqi parliament confirms 3 new ministers: Iraq's parliament confirmed three more ministers to Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi's government. But five posts, including the ministers of defense and interior, remained vacant as an impasse over the appointments threatened to stretch into its third month. The confirmations came two days after a controversial nominee to head the Interior Ministry returned to his former posts as chairman of the popular mobilization militias and national security adviser to the prime minister. Mahdi was sworn in to his post in October.

Zimbabwe's security forces blamed in protest killings: Zimbabwean troops and police used "unjustified and disproportionate" force to kill six people during election protests in August, an official report said. The report was seen as a test of whether President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government would disown the kind of harsh security tactics associated with his predecessor, Robert Mugabe, who was ousted in November 2017. Still, the report's recommendation that troops and police who broke codes of conduct should face "internal" discipline raised questions about whether any would face significant punishment for the killings.

— From news services